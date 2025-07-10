On Thursday morning, prior to the first game of the Orioles’ doubleheader against the Mets, general manager Mike Elias reiterated that it’s still “mathematically possible” to avoid a fire sale.

He had just traded reliever Bryan Baker to the Rays for the 37th overall pick in Sunday’s MLB draft, a move that indicated the team could be willing to sell off assets and give up on this season to prepare for the future.

That trade, done earlier than most, needed to be completed before Sunday. So there is, as Elias pointed out, time for the team to get into contention and be a buyer before the July 31 deadline.

Thursday’s comeback in Game 1 of the doubleheader won’t be enough to get the Orioles there, but maybe, just maybe, this 3-1 win over the Mets will propel them closer. Now at 41-50, they are well out of the picture, but every win is valuable.

Charlie Morton was stellar, as he has been since late May. He pitched six innings, allowing just one run — an RBI double from Tyrone Taylor in the fifth — and four hits. He has a 2.76 ERA in eight starts since May 26. He could be moved in a deal if more wins don’t come.

The Orioles’ offense — both potential trade chips such as Ryan O’Hearn and Ramón Laureano and long-term staples such as Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg — failed to get anything going for the first seven innings off Mets starter David Peterson.

In the rare moments an Oriole got on base, it didn’t last. In the fourth, Westburg hit a single and then tried to advance to third on a base hit from Laureano, only to get thrown out. Two innings later, Holliday was picked off at first. Holliday also had a fielding error in the sixth.

But in the eighth Colton Cowser opened things with a single to knock Peterson out of the game. Then Gunnar Henderson, batting for Luis Vázquez, hit a soaring homer 400 feet to the flag court to give the Orioles a 2-1 lead and Henderson his first career pinch-hit home run.

Mets reliever Ryne Stanek then walked four as the Orioles loaded the bases, but Baltimore added only one more run.

Félix Bautista got the save, his 18th of the season.

This article will be updated.