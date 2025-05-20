MILWAUKEE — Three days after Mike Elias fired manager Brandon Hyde, the Orioles general manager said the decision came after he consulted “very heavily” with Baltimore’s ownership group, and it was made because Elias determined a new voice was necessary to lead a severely struggling roster.

The move to axe Hyde partway through his seventh season in charge in Baltimore comes about two weeks after Elias gave him a vote of confidence. But as results continued to waver and the hole grew in the American League East standings, Elias and ownership came to the conclusion that Hyde wouldn’t be given additional time to attempt to right the ship.

“The decision to change a manager is a serious one and once you arrive at that conclusion, it’s best to do it for all parties’ sake as soon as possible,” Elias said. “That’s a position where you require full-throated support and confidence from above, and to persist without that stance, it’s not good.”

Elias noted, however, that the blame doesn’t sit solely at Hyde’s feet. For one, roster construction, particularly of the starting rotation, falls under Elias’ purview. Additionally, players are responsible in large part for their own underperformances, and in the last few days, players acknowledged that.

Given the outspoken desire from the ownership group, which is led by billionaire David Rubenstein, to win a World Series, Elias was asked about his own job security. He said his main concern is “getting this team back on track right now,” and that projection systems and media predictions didn’t foresee this severe of a spiral.

“But we’re reacting to it,” Elias said. “We’re not in denial about it and I’m working to fix it as rapidly as I can and I’m in a position where, regardless of how it affects me or my personal situation, I have to make decisions that I judge in collaboration with my bosses and the people around me to be in the best interest of the Baltimore Orioles franchise, so that’s what I’m doing.”

Rubenstein, through a spokesperson, twice declined requests for comment this month. One of those occasions came after Hyde’s firing.

The pressure may well be on Elias in the future, if not already, given the way this season has gone. Elias also noted how there has been widespread underperformance “stretching back into early last summer.”

Baltimore finished the 2024 season with a 42-46 record from June 21 onward. They were swept out of the postseason for a second straight year, and despite losing right-hander Corbin Burnes in free agency, Elias didn’t add a top-end starter.

“Our starting pitching staff, it’s been a huge problem, and I put that on myself and the front office in terms of roster construction,” Elias said.

Baltimore’s pitching staff has accrued -0.4 wins above replacement, the lowest mark in the majors. The starting pitchers have combined for a 6.03 ERA, which is ahead of only the Colorado Rockies.

But the Orioles aren’t in the position based on pitching alone. Their batters have lacked situational hitting success. With runners in scoring position, they are hitting a league-worst .198.

“The position player group, again, we haven’t had perfect health,” Elias said. “Things aren’t perfect. But this was a universally lauded group that had a lot of success and there’s underperformance happening there, and that’s something you need to address via player development, via coaching, via analytics, advance scouting. Player improvement, let’s call it. You can’t address roster stuff in-season in May that easily, so we’re focused on that category right now.”

Entering Wednesday’s game against the Brewers, the Orioles have lost seven straight games and are 15-31. This is their longest losing streak since 2021, when the club lost 19 straight games, and they entered the day 12 games back of the American League East-leading New York Yankees.

Firing Hyde and major league field coordinator/catching instructor Tim Cossins won’t fully amend that. The last three days are evidence of it, with three straight losses under interim manager Tony Mansolino.

What, exactly, Elias has planned in terms of additional changes was not disclosed.

“That’s something I’m paying a lot of attention to right now, and it’s not something I’m going to hold a press conference about,” Elias said when asked what other changes are necessary. “But we are working on it. Some of it is just individualistic in, ‘Hey, let’s do something different with this player.’ Other things I think will involve perhaps sweeping changes in the way we do business in the warehouse. I’m just not ready to go into it all right now.”

Elias said he doesn’t doubt his ability to facilitate change. He said a “big point of pride for me throughout my career has been my ability to adapt in a sport where you’ve got to do that, and where it’s almost impossible to have consistent success.

“What we’re going through right now, and the degree in which we’re going through it, is well below anyone’s standards, including mine, and this is deeply disappointing to me,” Elias continued. “I’m doing everything in my power to correct and improve it going forward.”

Elias credited Hyde for his efforts throughout the rebuild. They will likely always be linked, given that Elias hired Hyde as his first manager upon taking over Baltimore after 2018 season. The rebuild included the darkest of days. Then 2023 and 2024 brought the brightest of regular seasons.

The lack of postseason success, and now a dismal start to 2025, have forced the hands of Elias and ownership. So, Hyde is out the door.

What’s left is now Elias’ responsibility alone to address.

“To our credit, this is something that has not been lingering for years and years,” Elias said. “This is something that has mounted in months and it’s been very tough on those of us in leadership positions in the organization, but we’re focused on fixing it right now. But I think the main focus is trying to stabilize this team, improve the play on the field and get this core of players back on track.”