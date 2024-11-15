The offseason is only about two weeks old, but already Orioles general manager Mike Elias has been “very active” in the open market, even if it hasn’t resulted in any moves.

“We’ve been talking to a lot of people,” Elias said in a Zoom press conference Friday. “I think we have a clear idea of the types of player profiles we are seeking. I think our new ownership group and David Rubenstein have enabled us to be in a position to be very organized and prepared. As soon as free agency opened in the GM meetings, we’ve been in a position to show people that we are very serious about bringing players in. A lot of conversations ongoing right now.”

The offseason typically starts slowly — there have been only a handful of signings across the league — and picks up closer to the winter meetings, which begin Dec. 8. Last year, the Orioles reached a deal with closer Craig Kimbrel at the meetings, their one and only free agent signing.

This year, they are clear about their needs: starting pitching and an outfielder, preferably a right-handed-hitting one.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Corbin Burnes, who pitched to a 2.92 ERA during the 2024 season, is a free agent. If Baltimore doesn’t bring him back on a new contract, the rotation will be headlined by Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez, who Elias said is expected to be healthy for the start of spring training despite ending the season on the injured list with right lat/teres discomfort. The Orioles also have Dean Kremer, Albert Suárez, Cade Povich, Chayce McDermott and Trevor Rogers available.

As this year showed, there can never be enough depth. The Orioles lost three pitchers to season-ending surgeries and many others, including Rodriguez, Eflin and Kremer, for shorter periods.

Burnes is one of the top free agent starters available, and the Orioles made him a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer. He is expected to decline that to chase a contract worth more than $200 million. It’s unclear if Baltimore, even under new ownership, is willing to pay that.

Roki Sasaki, the best pitcher in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, will be posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines. He’s attractive not only because of his stats, including a career ERA of 2.02, but also because his new team will have him under control for six service years. But, because he is under 25, he will be subject to international bonus pool money restrictions. The Orioles have $6.9 million available for 2025, according to Baseball America.

When asked if the Orioles have checked in on Sasaki, Elias said he can’t discuss individual players.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We like talented young pitchers; that’s always something that’s interesting to any team,” Elias said.

The outfield is another spot where the Orioles will seek help. Anthony Santander, who had the third-most homers in MLB, is a free agent. The Orioles also made him a qualifying offer, and he has until Tuesday to accept or decline it.

Juan Soto, the best outfielder available, has reportedly had talks with the Mets, Red Sox, Yankees and Blue Jays. He may be out of the Orioles’ budget, but Teoscar Hernández or Jurickson Profar could fill the need.

Félix Bautista is expected to be ready for 2025 after missing the 2024 season. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Injury Updates

The Orioles are expecting Rodriguez and Félix Bautista (Tommy John surgery) to be ready for spring training. Jorge Mateo (Tommy John surgery) and Colton Cowser (fractured hand) are also in good shape to start the season on time, Elias said.

For Bautista, who missed the 2024 season after a breakout 2023, the Orioles plan to allow him leeway as he returns to action. They do not want to assign him the closer role yet and will be using Seranthony Domínguez and Yennier Cano, in addition to looking on the open market to fill that spot if Bautista needs to be eased back in.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We are realistic about the fact that he’s coming off surgery. We don’t want to overly pressurize him,” Elias said. “We are going to want to treat him with a little extra care.”

Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish, who had season-ending elbow surgeries in June, are on track to return midseason, although Elias wasn’t ready to put a timeline on them.