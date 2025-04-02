You’ve probably gleaned by watching all the Gunnar Henderson home run highlights that Triple-A Norfolk’s season is well underway, and come Friday, the rest of the full-season affiliates will start up, too.

The break-camp rosters, which feature all the full-season prospects’ destinations to start the season, are out now and feature plenty of notable names from recent drafts.

Here are four takeaways from the rosters for Double-A Chesapeake, High-A Aberdeen and Low-A Delmarva, with the full break-camp rosters below.

The Aberdeen pitching staff is must-see…

Michael Forret, seen here as a member of the Delmarva Shorebirds in 2024, is part of an interesting group of pitchers at Aberdeen. (Joey Gardner/Delmarva Shorebirds)

Developing a large group of starters at one time is not the only benefit of the Orioles’ tandem pitching program. For those who like to see said pitchers in person, having two of them pitch each night is incredibly efficient — and there’s likely going to always be someone worth seeing on the mound going for Aberdeen on a given day.

Michael Forret, Nestor German and Trey Gibson all finished with the IronBirds and represent three of the organization’s top low-minors pitching prospects, with big fastballs and secondary weapons that miss a ton of bats. Teddy Sharkey had some buzz as the team’s seventh-round pick in 2023 but missed most of last year due to a back injury. Braxton Bragg and Blake Money, also members of that 2023 draft class, overwhelmed hitters in Delmarva last year but there was no space for them in Aberdeen. That’s no longer the case, and they’re going to get a chance to continue their progress. Overall, the Aberdeen staff seems like one of the more intriguing groups anywhere in the system.

…but there’s something lacking

There are plenty of hitters from the 2024 draft class on Aberdeen’s roster — top picks Vance Honeycutt, Griff O’Ferrall, Ethan Anderson and Austin Overn among them — but no pitchers. That doesn’t really matter, but it was helpful the last few years to see who started his first full season on the mound there. In 2023, right-hander Trace Bright distinguished himself from his peers in the 2022 draft by starting in Aberdeen. Last year, it was right-hander Zach Fruit. It probably comes down to space — there’s only so many spots for these pitchers to get proper development time on the mound — but it’s one of the first things I looked for on these lists, and felt notable.

There’s going to be a breakout hitter in Chesapeake. I just don’t know who.

Third baseman Max Wagner (16), playing with the IronBirds in 2023, could break out in Double-A this season. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Enrique Bradfield Jr., the Orioles’ top pick in 2023, leads an interesting group of hitting prospects at Chesapeake, and is riding a high after making a good impression at major league camp. I’ve come around to the idea that he’s going to take a major step forward this year, and looking at the rest of the Double-A position players, it doesn’t feel like he’s alone. I’m just not sure who else will take that leap.

Slugging catcher Creed Willems ended well in the Eastern League last year and continues to incrementally plug holes in his swing to allow him to get to his power more often in games. He might enjoy the dimensions at Prince George’s Stadium. Infielder Max Wagner missed most of last year with a back injury but can do a lot of things well and has a chance to hit at the level. Reed Trimble, a first-day pick in the 2021 draft, still has all kinds of tools when he’s able to stay on the field, and the dream is still alive for a number of others on the roster — Silas Ardoin, Tavian Josenberger, Frederick Bencosme and Douglas Hodo III, to name a few. Someone is going to pop out of that group.

Early Delmarva pitching gains

Hard-throwing 18-year-old Keeler Morfe headlines the group of pitchers at Delmarva. (Peyton Stoike/The Baltimore Orioles)

Keeler Morfe, the 18-year-old hard-throwing Venezuelan, is the headliner on the pitching side for Delmarva but my offseason calls revealed a couple of interesting nuggets on some pitchers from the 2024 class. Chase Allsup, their fourth-round pick, didn’t appear in games after he was drafted but was sitting in the 95-96 mph range with his fastball in light bullpens in the fall. He was seen as a pitch design candidate in the draft, and the Orioles were hard at work with him, so given the arm talent, he could move quickly.

Left-hander Sebastian Gongora got into one game at the end of the season at Aberdeen but is starting at Delmarva and could be a good value as an 11th-round pick. He started the year at Louisville touching 97 mph as a starter, but was in the low-90s by the end of the season and fell to the third day of the draft. He was sitting 95 mph in that Aberdeen appearance and was back up to 97 mph in the fall. If he’s that version of himself again, he may not be in Delmarva for long.

Double-A Chesapeake: RHP Trace Bright; RHP Dylan Coleman; RHP Zach Fruit; RHP Keagan Gillies; RHP Dylan Heid; RHP Preston Johnson; RHP Daniel Lloyd; RHP Ryan Long; RHP Juan Nunez; RHP Gerald Ogando; RHP Alex Pham; RHP Edgar Portes; RHP Patrick Reilly; RHP Yaqui Rivera; RHP Peter Van Loon; RHP Levi Wells; C Silas Ardoin; C Adam Retzbach; C Creed Willems; IF Frederick Bencosme; IF Jeremiah Jackson; IF Anthony Servideo; IF Max Wagner; IF Carter Young; OF Enrique Bradfield Jr; OF Douglas Jodo; OF Tavian Josenberger; OF Reed Trimble.

High-A Aberdeen: RHP Zane Barnhart; LHP Jared Beck; RHP Braxton Bragg; RHP Wyatt Cheney; LHP Riley Cooper; RHP Juan De Los Santos; RHP Daniel Federman; RHP Michael Forret; RHP Dominic Freeberger; RHP Nestor German; RHP Trey Gibson; RHP Blake Money; RHP Hayden Nierman; LHP Juan Rojas; RHP Teddy Sharkey; RHP Ty Weatherly; C Ethan Anderson; C Aneudis Mordan, C Ryan Stafford; IF Leandro Arias; IF Anderson De Los Santos; IF Aron Estrada; IF Griff O’Ferrall; IF Jalen Vasquez; OF Jake Cunningham; OF Vance Honeycutt; OF Austin Overn; OF Thomas Sosa.

Low-A Delmarva: RHP Cohen Achen; RHP Chase Allsup; RHP Bryan Bautista; RHP Yeiber Cartaya; RHP Eccel Correa; RHP Jacob Cravey; RHP Joe Glassey; LHP Sebastian Gongora; RHP Christian Herberholz; RHP Alberto Leandro; RHP Kenny Leiner; RHP Keeler Morfe; RHP Carter Rustad; RHP Trent Turzenski; RHP Benjamin Vespi; RHP Evan Yates; C Yasmil Bucce; C/OF Andres Nolaya; C Miguel Rodriguez; IF Edwin Amparo; IF Edrei Campos; IF Maikol Hernandez; IF Steven Ondina; IF Fernando Peguero, IF Alfredo Velasquez; OF Kevin Guerrero; OF Raylin Ramos; OF Braylin Tavera.