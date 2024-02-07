With spring training only a week away, the Orioles have finalized their minor league coaching staffs for the upcoming season.

In Norfolk, the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate, Buck Britton will return for his third season as manager. The Tides finished last season 90-59 and won the Triple-A National Championship. He’ll be joined by pitching coach Justin Ramsey, new hitting coach Mike Montville, fundamentals coach Ramón Sambo and development coach Joshua Rodrigues.

Roberto Mercado will move up a level to manage Double-A after serving as Aberdeen’s skipper for two seasons. Austin Meine will serve as pitching coach, with Josh Bunselmeyer as hitting coach, Chase Sebby as fundamentals coach and Billy Facteau as development coach.

Felipe Rojas Alou Jr. will take over in Aberdeen. He previously managed Delmarva for two seasons. Jordie Henry will be the pitching coach, Zach Cole the hitting coach, Charles Bolden the fundamentals coach and Ryan Goll the development coach.

In Delmarva, Collin Woody is getting his first shot as a manager after being a fundamentals coach with the Florida Complex League Orioles for two seasons. He’ll have Andy Sadoski as pitching coach, Christian Poulsen as hitting coach, Daniel Fajardo as fundamentals coach and Calvin Christiansen as development coach.

Christian Frias will manage the Orioles’ FCL team, with Chris Madera and Elbis Morel handling the same duties for the Dominican Summer League teams.

Matt Blood, the team’s vice president of player development and domestic scouting, will oversee the top-ranked farm system in baseball along with Kent Qualls, director of minor league operations.

Chris Holt relinquished some of his major-league pitching coach duties in October so he could serve as the team’s director of pitching at all levels. Drew French was hired as his replacement at the big-league level.

This story has been updated to correct the spellings of three Orioles staff members’ names: Joshua Rodrigues, Chase Sebby and Elbis Morel.