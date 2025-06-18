Luis Guevara, a 19-year-old Orioles minor league player, died after he was in a personal watercraft crash in Florida, the team announced Tuesday.

“Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time,” said Mike Elias, the Orioles’ general manager, in a statement.

Guevara signed as an international free agent in January 2023 out of Tinaco, Venezuela. He was in a crash Sunday involving two personal watercraft that collided head-on, sending two individuals to the hospital.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. off Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida, according to a spokesperson from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, which is investigating the incident.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Two people were on each watercraft, and all four individuals landed in the water. The spokesperson said “Good Samaritans” helped bring the injured passengers to shore for medical aid.

A spokesperson from Sarasota County Emergency Services said the two individuals were transferred to the hospital as trauma alerts.

In 2023, when the organization signed him, Guevara was touted for his strong running skills and defensive acumen. He played primarily shortstop.

In a release to announce his signing, the Orioles described Guevara as a switch-hitter “with excellent leadoff hitter makeup. One of the better Venezuelan hitters in the 2022-23 class, he has outstanding bat-to-ball skills and a nice, easy swing through the zone from both sides of the plate. He showcases advanced hitting ability and power potential to the gaps.”

He began his professional career by playing in the Dominican Summer League in 2023 and 2024.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Guevara reached Double-A Chesapeake for two games this season. He also played 24 games at Low-A Delmarva and four with the Florida Complex League Orioles. During that time, he made appearances at second base, third base and left field in addition to shortstop.

About two weeks after Guevara made his Double-A debut, the team account for the BaySox posted on X that they “are heartbroken” and their “heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and teammates. Luis will always hold a place in our baseball family.”

In a comment on the Orioles’ Instagram post, right-hander pitching prospect Simon Leandro wrote in Spanish, “Se nos fue un guerrero,” which means “A warrior left us.” Leandro is also from Venezuela. He pitches for Low-A Delmarva.

Outfield prospect Enrique Bradfield commented, and top-ranked prospect Samuel Basallo added emojis of a broken heart and a dove to his Instagram story sharing the team’s statement on Guevara.

And Miguel Mesa, a pitching prospect with Low-A Delmarva, wrote in an Instagram story: “Que Dios te tenga en su santo manto,” which means, “May God hold you in his holy mantle.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We join the Orioles and the rest of the baseball community in mourning the loss of infielder Luis Guevara,” read a post on X from the official Minor League Baseball account.

The Orioles postponed a pair of games in the Florida Complex League on Monday and Tuesday in response to the crash.

The Florida Complex League is the lowest level of the minor league ranks. The complex leagues, which are located in Florida and Arizona, are often where first-time professionals make their debuts.