The Orioles have taken another college bat in the first round of the MLB draft.

With the 19th overall pick, the Orioles selected Ike Irish, an outfielder and catcher from Auburn University. A powerful left-handed hitter, Irish slashed .364/.469/.710 last season, with 19 home runs and an impressive 14.8% strikeout rate.

He was ranked the No. 11 prospect in the draft, according to MLB, and one of the top college bats. Scouts give him an overall grade of 55, with a hit grade of 60, power 55 and arm 55.

Primarily a catching prospect prior to his junior season, Irish spent most of last season in right field after fracturing his right scapula in March. The Orioles could have him continue on that track so he can focus on the bat instead of his skills behind the plate. Irish also has experience at first base and left field.

Irish joins Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad and Vance Honeycutt as college hitters selected by general manager Mike Elias in the first round of the draft. Elias has never drafted a pitcher with his top pick.

Irish is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan. His father, Jeff, played in the Blue Jays’ minor league system.

Ike Irish led St. Mary’s Prep to three straight state championships before he went to Auburn, where he quickly cemented himself. He was a freshman All-American in his first season and followed that with first-team Southeastern Conference recognition in his sophomore year.

Last season, his best yet, he was named a consensus All-American and ranked second in the SEC in batting average (.398), on-base percentage (.480), slugging percentage (.852) and home runs (13). Irish also played two seasons in the Cape Code Baseball League, largely considered the best summer college league.

The slot value for the pick is $4,420,900. The Orioles, with $19.145 million, have the largest bonus pool.

The Orioles have six more picks on the first night of the draft, and, with their next three selections, they again strayed away from picking a pitcher.

With the 30th pick, their compensation pick for Corbin Burnes signing with the Diamondbacks, the Orioles selected a second catcher, Caden Bodine from Costal Carolina. Bodine, a switch hitter, has more upside behind the plate than Irish does and is seen as an excellent pitch framer. Bodine hit .318 during his junior season as he led Costal Carolina to the College World Series.

At No. 31, the compensation pick for Anthony Santander signing with the Blue Jays, the Orioles picked Wehiwa Aloy, a shortstop from Arkansas who was the 2025 SEC player of the rear. And at No. 37, the competitive balance pick they acquired by trading Bryan Baker on Thursday, the Orioles drafted Slater de Brun, a high school outfielder from Bend, Oregon.

This article has been updated.