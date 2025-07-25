The Orioles, in last place in the American League East, have found themselves as sellers ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

The moves started early, with Baltimore trading Bryan Baker to the Rays on July 10 for the 37th overall pick in the 2025 draft, which the Orioles used to select prep outfielder Slater de Brun. The sell-off continued Friday when the Orioles sent left-hander Gregory Soto to the Mets.

This is only the start of what is expected to be a flurry of trades over the next week. Ryan O’Hearn, Charlie Morton, Cedric Mullins, Seranthony Domínguez and Ramón Laureano are drawing interest and could find themselves on a new team by next Friday.

Here’s every move the Orioles have made:

Gregory Soto was traded a day after recording his first save of the season. (Jared Soares for The Baltimore Banner)

Who the Orioles gave up: Soto has pitched to a 3.96 ERA in 36 1/3 innings this season. He’s worked primarily in the seventh or eighth inning and has one save, which he recorded Thursday after closer Félix Bautista was placed on the injured list.

Who the Orioles got: Right-hander Wellington Aracena, 20, was in Single-A for the Mets. With a fastball that tops out at 101 mph and averages 97 mph, he was ranked 28th on the Mets prospect list, according to Baseball America. Righty Cameron Foster, 26, has primarily pitched in Double-A this season, recording a 1.01 ERA in 26 2/3 innings. In a two-game stint in Triple-A, he allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Analysis: Soto, in his final year of arbitration, will be a free agent after this season. Although Soto was a key part of Baltimore’s bullpen — and could have taken an even bigger role in Bautista’s absence — it was unlikely that the Orioles would have re-signed him in the offseason. Dealing him now adds two young arms to the system.

Aracena is intriguing — his lack of command can cause trouble, as is often the case with young flamethrowers, but he has a strong cutter, curve and slider. He has the bigger upside, but adding Foster gives the Orioles another arm in the upper levels of the minors who could help replenish what the team is expected to lose at the deadline.

