Zach Eflin will be on the mound for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series in a win-or-go-home scenario for the Orioles.

Eflin, acquired from the Rays at the deadline to help a rotation weakened by injuries, has been a steady hand for Baltimore, pitching to a 2.60 ERA in nine starts. Wednesday will be his biggest test yet: After dropping Game 1, the Orioles must win Wednesday to keep their postseason alive.

“You look at it as an opportunity,” he said. “We have an opportunity to right the ship tomorrow and we are going to show up prepared and ready to go.”

The Orioles, who did not announce their Game 2 starter until the conclusion of Tuesday’s game, told Eflin several different scenarios for how he could be used in the series.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Orioles carried two other starters on their wild-card roster — Dean Kremer and Cade Povich — and, with a win Tuesday, they could have opted to start one of them instead. That would have left Eflin for Thursday, or potentially even Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

After they lost to the Royals on Tuesday, 1-0, the decision was easy: They need their best chance for winning on the mound, and Eflin is that guy.

“Looking forward to it,” Eflin said. “It’s an amazing opportunity. Look forward to having a lot of fun with the guys tomorrow.”

Eflin is coming off his worst start with the Orioles, allowing three runs in 4 2/3 innings last week against the Yankees, but that was the day after the Orioles clubhouse celebrated clinching a playoff spot. His shortest start besides that was 5 2/3 innings, and he’s pitched at least six innings in seven of his starts.

His postseason experience is part of the reason they acquired him. Eflin has pitched in 15 2/3 playoffs innings, although he’s made just one start. That came last season with the Rays, when he allowed five earned runs in five innings. He’s learned in his time to treat it like any other game and to play like he did when he was a kid.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

On Tuesday, he watched from the dugout as Corbin Burnes pitched into the ninth inning, allowing just one run. He’ll look to follow what his teammate did with the season on the line.

“We feel extremely confident with him, the ball in his hands, and we’re ready to show up tomorrow and find a way to get a win,” said first baseman Ryan O’Hearn.