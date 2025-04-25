WASHINGTON — A few days ago, as Brandon Hyde remarked on the poor at-bats many players on his team were taking, he quickly made a caveat. Cedric Mullins, the Orioles manager said, stood out for all the right reasons.

“He’s competing every at-bat, every pitch,” Hyde said Tuesday after the series-opening loss to the Washington Nationals. “There’s a lot of fight in his at-bats. Hope guys are watching.”

Two days later, the Orioles are back in the win column for the first time since Saturday. To celebrate a series-ending 2-1 win against the Nationals as a major breakthrough would be premature for a team that has lacked consistency. But, as Hyde suggested, Mullins remains worth watching every night.

His plate appearance in the fifth inning showcased why — the fight that Hyde commended was on display again. In a left-on-left matchup with MacKenzie Gore, Mullins fell in an 0-2 hole immediately. He then battled to work the count full, and on the ninth pitch of the plate appearance, Mullins laced a go-ahead single through the infield.

The Orioles are waiting for that sort of approach to click up and down their lineup, and if it hadn’t been for left-hander Cade Povich’s superb start, the plate appearance from Mullins may have been more of a footnote in another lopsided loss. Instead, Povich rebounded from his last outing to produce one of the best starts of his career, and Mullins was the right man up at the right time against Gore.

The Orioles entered hitting .168 against lefties. And Gore allowed only four hits in six innings while striking out eight. But Ramón Laureano lashed a double in the fifth to the left field wall and Ryan O’Hearn’s subsequent single knotted the score.

Then came the extended battle with Mullins, which the outfielder won.

The two runs scored in the fifth left Povich in line for the win at the end of 6 2/3 strong innings. He had allowed a run in the second when Amed Rosario doubled and Josh Bell singled, but he held Washington off balance from then on.

Povich lacked any semblance of command in his last outing against the Cincinnati Reds, during which he walked five batters, allowed three home runs and conceded seven runs in 3 1/3 innings. It was part of a troublesome weekend for Baltimore’s rotation.

On that evening, Povich’s four-seam fastball, curveball and changeup were sprayed around the yard at high exit velocities. He threw his sweeper 14% of the time against the Reds, slightly down from his season average of 18.4% but still higher than his usage of that offering in 2024, when he threw it 13% of the time.

On top of improved command, Povich’s biggest difference Thursday in Washington was his pitch mix. He used his sweeper more than ever before, against righties and lefties, and through five innings, five of his eight whiffs had come via the sweeper. He finished with 31% of his 87 pitches as sweepers, and he buried his changeup and curveball usage.

Those 27 sweepers were the most in any of his 21 MLB starts. And behind it Povich followed Tomoyuki Sugano as the only Orioles pitchers to work into the seventh inning.

And after Povich, Yennier Cano, Gregory Soto and Félix Bautista combined to finish the narrow victory. Much of the return to winning can be pinned to Povich and Mullins — on one for rebounding and the other for producing another must-watch at-bat.

This article will be updated.