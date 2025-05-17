To the credit of the Washington Nationals, José Tena and Nasim Nuñez never stopped running.

That was the ultimate difference in their 4-3 victory against the Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards — what looked to be an inning-ending grounder from Nuñez turned into an infield single when he beat right-hander Félix Bautista to first base. And Tena, who began on second, scored the go-ahead run in what may go down as the most demoralizing loss in a season full of incomprehensible blunders.

The running was the ultimate difference. But the season-high 15 stranded baserunners are what really sting the Orioles. There can be no swallowing this as anything other than an abject disaster against a team that is supposed to be the little brother in the relationship.

Instead, Washington came away with a series-opening win, and Baltimore looks as deflated as ever, frozen in the spotlights that illuminate bad baseball.

The Orioles should have blown the Nationals out. They had the hits for it. They finally conquered a left-handed starting pitcher by chasing MacKenzie Gore in 3 2/3 innings. They tagged him for a career-high 10 hits.

And yet, and yet …

Baltimore scored two runs against Gore. The Orioles had him on the ropes and struck out more often than not. They added a run off Washington’s middling bullpen but still missed out on the sort of inning that would’ve turned Friday’s game into a cathartic experience.

This, instead, is nothing but mouth-gapingly poor.

Before the game, Brandon Hyde chose sarcasm, because with the way the Orioles have played lately, a little humor was perhaps necessary.

“We haven’t exactly lit up lefties,” Baltimore’s manager said. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed.”

We’ve noticed. Rest assured.

The issues against left-handed pitching have been well documented. The Orioles entered the matchup with the Nationals and Gore with a .179 average and a .511 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. The marks were the worst in baseball.

There was much to like about the Orioles’ at-bats against Gore. And yet there were still inexplicable issues that marred what might’ve been a profoundly promising performance for an offense that has struggled against most pitchers, regardless of handedness.

The shortcomings in run production reduced those baserunners to the equivalent of empty calories.

James Wood’s solo home run off left-hander Keegan Akin in the eighth inning tied the game, and the ninth-inning run against Bautista broke the deadlock.

The formulaic way Baltimore squandered opportunities couples with an overarching theme this year: too many strikeouts.

In the first inning, Ryan O’Hearn and Ramón Urías struck out to strand three. In the second, a leadoff Jackson Holliday double turned into nothing when Mullins, Jorge Mateo and Gunnar Henderson struck out.

In the third, doubles from Adley Rutschman and Ramón Laureano scored a run, and Holliday’s infield single brought home another. But then Mullins and Mateo struck out again. And then in the fourth, with bases loaded, Urías struck out on a ball just off the outer edge — but it counts as a punchout all the same — leaving runners stranded.

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. It was Orioles baseball in 2025.

The two runs Baltimore managed through five innings despite all those baserunners meant left-hander Cade Povich, who produced one of the best outings of his career, departed the mound in the sixth inning with a no-decision. Povich struck out a season-high nine batters. He allowed only three hits — a solo home run from Nathaniel Lowe and a two-out, RBI single from Wood that ended his outing — during 5 2/3 innings.

The Orioles reestablished their lead in the bottom of the sixth but again there was a missed opportunity to break the game open. Urías came through with a sacrifice fly for the third run of the game, but Holliday’s sharp line drive that sent Dylan Crews twisting and turning in right field to get the right read on it found his glove, even after an adventurous route to the ball.

Barring the stranded runners, the performances from Laureano and Rutschman are good signs. Laureano was signed, in part, to fix Baltimore’s issues against left-handed pitching. He hasn’t always lived up to that, but Laureano has proven himself as a fiery player who can come through in big moments. He finished with four hits.

And, after Hyde reiterated his belief that Rutschman will get “hot here soon,” Rutschman notched three hits of his own. Hyde told Rutschman recently to focus on doubles in the gaps, using a line-drive swing. Rutschman answered with a double into the gap as one of his knocks.

Still, the one-run lead wasn’t a safe one. And a throwing error in the seventh inning elevated the threat that a strong offensive performance (sans runs) would unravel with the bullpen. Left-hander Gregory Soto fielded what should’ve been the start of an inning-ending double play. Instead, he threw the ball into center field.

With runners on second and third, right-hander Bryan Baker entered. He exited with a scream, having stranded the pair of runners with strikeouts — something he has done all year. Baker has stranded 11 of his 12 inherited runners.

That emotion left the yard when Akin gave up the tying run an inning later, and then another scored against Bautista, who has been used sparingly this month because of the few save opportunities.

He should’ve been pitching with a lead. But the Orioles will instead attempt to stomach an even lower low.

