The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, which broadcasts Orioles and Nationals games, is adding another layer to its streaming package.

Beginning Thursday, in-market fans can purchase MASN+ directly through MLB.TV for $64.99 for the rest of the season or $19.99 a month, the network announced. If fans want to add on MLB.TV, which will give them access to any Major League Baseball game, they can do so now for $144.99.

These packages are only good through September and are only valid for those who do not already have MASN+. Those who already have a subscription will receive a separate invitation to add on MLB.TV to their package.

It’s another step forward for MASN, which, until April, was one of the last regional sports networks without a direct-to-consumer option.

It’s also a small win for MLB, which has made it a goal to obtain linear and digital rights for all 30 clubs. They already have six — Colorado, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Arizona, San Diego and Minnesota, and also offer a bundle subscription similar to the new MASN+ offer with SNLA, which broadcasts Dodgers games, and SNY, which broadcasts Mets games.

The Nationals are free to peruse a new broadcast rights deal for 2026 after a long-standing legal dispute was finally resolved in March, creating opportunity for both Washington and Baltimore to rethink their options.

While it is possible that both teams will remain on MASN after this season, either team could include selling their rights to MLB and letting the league take over production.