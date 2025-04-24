WASHINGTON — To look at different aspects of Wednesday’s game in a vacuum, there were plenty of encouraging displays. The seven innings from right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano were chief among them, an encouraging development for a rotation devoid of many highs thus far, and they gave the Orioles a chance.

There were better offensive performances, too. Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holliday and Cedric Mullins each recorded two knocks. Jordan Westburg, who has battled a slump for days, tripled and scored the game-tying run in the eighth inning.

But moral victories don’t count for much in the Major League Baseball season, and with a late slip-up in an otherwise promising nine innings, the Orioles were on the wrong side of the final score once again.

On one hand, this was a vast improvement from the disastrous performances Sunday and Tuesday, when Baltimore lost games by a combined 31-2. But until winning becomes a habit for the Orioles, the most important fact about Wednesday is that the Washington Nationals beat them 4-3 to win the series.

The loss drops the Orioles’ record to a season-high five games under .500 (9-14) — the first time Baltimore has been there since July 6, 2022.

When the fourth pitch of Sugano’s start left the confines of Nationals Park at 116.3 mph, it seemed as though this might be another long night for the Orioles. When a second homer, this time a two-run shot, departed later in the first inning, that feeling sunk in.

But Sugano didn’t ruminate on those two blasts. And, while Baltimore’s offense didn’t light up the night, the Orioles momentarily came back to tie the game in the eighth inning via Ramón Urías’ sacrifice fly.

Still, the Orioles stranded 12 runners and finished 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The performance from Sugano, especially, is worth noting. He is the only Orioles starter to pitch deeper than six innings, and the 35-year-old Japanese rookie has now done so by completing seven innings in consecutive starts. After James Wood and Josh Bell throttled homers in the first inning, Sugano retired 19 of the next 21 batters he faced.

It was an efficient display. He struck out two batters and walked none. He forced early contact and, for the most part, kept that contact on the weak side. As Sugano adapts to the majors, Wednesday was another step in the right direction — displaying an unflinching nature that wasn’t swayed by the early runs against him.

The past two games, especially, had been marked by poor starting performances that buried the offense before it had much of a chance to produce. Of course, Wednesday still finished a losing effort. But, given the circumstances, there is perhaps more to take heart from than in recent efforts.

