At first glance, not much seemed different for Tony Mansolino on Saturday.

He broke out his fungo to conduct drills with Ryan O’Hearn, just as he has every pregame all season. And he was still in the infield working with Gunnar Henderson during batting practice, helping the shortstop prepare for that afternoon’s game.

But, come game time, all eyes will be on Mansolino. Instead of hanging out on the far end of the dugout, sending directions to the infielders or heading out to third base to decipher when to send runners in, he’ll be tasked with every decision that’ll go into the Orioles’ game against the Nationals on Saturday.

This is his team now.

The Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde just four hours before first pitch and promoted Mansolino, their third-base coach and infield instructor, in the interim. It’s up to Mansolino to save the season and turn a 15-28 squad that has lost eight of its last 10 games back into the playoff-caliber team it should be.

It should help him that the players are familiar with him — he’s been the third-base coach since 2021 — but this will take some adjusting for all parties involved. Mansolino has minor league managerial experience, but this will be his first time leading a team at the major league level.

“He’s a guy that is always trying to talk to everybody,” Cade Povich said. “I think he really likes to communicate and talk to players. I’ve heard of guys talk about him that have played for him in the minors and guys that have just played for him here, too, that like him a lot.”

Mansolino, from Clovis, California, grew up around the game. His father, Doug, served as a coach for the White Sox, Brewers, Tigers and Astros. Tony Mansolino played at Vanderbilt University and was selected by the Pirates in the 26th round of the 2005 draft. He played four seasons in the minors, advancing to Double-A, and another two in independent leagues before retiring.

Mansolino began his coaching career in 2011, when he was 28, as the hitting coach for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, then Cleveland’s Low-A affiliate, where his pupils included a 17-year-old Francisco Lindor. He spent the next five years as a hitting coach in Cleveland’s organization before getting his first managerial experience with Low-A Lake County in 2016. From there, Mansolino climbed the ranks to reach Triple-A, becoming the manager of the Lake County Captains in 2017, then taking the lead of the Lynchburg Hillcats in 2018 and the Columbus Clippers in 2019.

His success in 2019, when the Clippers won the International League championship, earned him his first taste of the majors in 2020. Cleveland manager Terry Francona had to step away due to health issues, and a series of coach shuffling led to Mansolino getting the call. He filled in as the third-base coach that season, catching the eyes of the Orioles, who hired him full time for the position prior to the 2021 season.

With the Orioles, his accomplishments include turning Ryan Mountcastle from a position nomad into a Gold Glove finalist at first base and helping Jackson Holliday, who had primarily played shortstop, make the switch to second base.

Now he’ll have the chance to make an impact on the whole roster.

“I think he’s gonna do everything he can to rally the troops and go out there every single day and play hard,” pitcher Zach Eflin said. “I don’t think necessarily anybody in this organization wanted anything to happen and it did, so we have to find a way to go out there and continue to fight and work hard and play hard and find our true identity and win baseball games.”