The Orioles will have a new-look bullpen next season, it appears, after the club announced it non-tendered right-hander Jacob Webb ahead of Friday’s deadline. It’s the second bullpen move of the winter, following the choice to decline an option for left-hander Danny Coulombe, and it opens space for new additions to handle key roles.

Besides Webb, the Orioles agreed to deals or tendered contracts to the 12 other arbitration-eligible players ahead of the deadline.

The non-tender deadline, which passed at 8 p.m., is more of a formality before the exact terms of a contract are decided. But clubs have the opportunity to make room on their 40-man roster — or avoid a rise in contract price through arbitration — by cutting a player loose.

The Orioles’ 40-man roster is now at 38 players. Friday’s deadline means 12 arbitration-eligible players remain under team control for the time being. In the coming months, the players and clubs must agree to a contract for 2025 or exchange figures for an arbitration board to make a ruling.

Baltimore avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal with infielder Emmanuel Rivera, the club announced. A source said the deal is worth $1 million, which MLB.com first reported. Rivera joined late in the season off waivers from the Miami Marlins and hit .313 in 27 games, primarily playing third base.

The Orioles will either agree to deals before Jan. 9 or go to arbitration with this set of eligible players: left-handers Keegan Akin, Trevor Rogers and Gregory Soto; right-handers Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer and Tyler Wells; infielders Ryan Mountcastle, Jorge Mateo and Ramón Urías; catcher Adley Rutschman; and outfielder Cedric Mullins.

They also tendered contracts to pre-arbitration 40-man roster players.

Webb joins Coulombe as bullpen departures this offseason, even though both pitched well in 2024. The Orioles declined Coulombe’s $4 million option this month after a season that involved an elbow surgery to repair bone spurs. Still, Coulombe pitched to a 2.56 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 81 innings across two seasons in Baltimore.

And Webb, a late-season waiver claim in 2023, held a 3.02 ERA with a 1.182 WHIP in 56 2/3 innings this year. Webb also missed time this season because of elbow inflammation but, when healthy, he and Coulombe were bright spots in a bullpen that finished with a 4.22 ERA (23rd in MLB). He was projected to receive a minute pay raise in arbitration, according to MLB Trade Rumors, from $1 million to $1.7 million.

With two high-volume relievers entering the open market, the Orioles may target relief pitching in free agency to restore their bullpen. Right-hander Félix Bautista is set to return, but Baltimore needs to account for the loss of a combined 2.71 ERA across 86.1 innings from Webb and Coulombe.

There were question marks surrounding a few other players, including Rogers. The southpaw arrived in a trade that sent outfielder Kyle Stowers and infielder Connor Norby to the Marlins, but Rogers was soon sent to Triple-A Norfolk. He struggled through the season, finishing with a 5.65 ERA for the Tides and a 7.11 ERA in four starts for Baltimore.

But, with starting pitching depth at a premium, the Orioles opted to keep Rogers. Plus, the prospect capital used to acquire him perhaps adds hope that Baltimore can help Rogers return to his best.

Wells and Bradish underwent Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgeries this year and won’t be ready until partway through 2025, but they remain important pieces of the pitching staff. Even if they don’t immediately return as starters, a late-season bullpen addition would be welcome.

And, while Mateo and Urías have been non-tender candidates in the past, they showed their value in 2024 — perhaps most notably when absent.

Mateo underwent Tommy John surgery following an elbow dislocation, and the absence of his speed and defensive versatility was felt. General manager Mike Elias said he expects Mateo to be ready during spring training. Mateo could be a candidate to feature in the outfield, too, helping to balance a left-handed-heavy outfit with his right-handed bat.

Players can be designated for assignment or released, even after being tendered a contract. But, if that is the plan, teams tend to use Friday’s non-tender deadline as the time to make that move.

The arbitration system is in place to offer players a chance at an incrementally larger salary once they reach three years of service time and before they become free agents after six years of service time. They can agree to terms on a contract prior to arbitration but, if they don’t, hearings begin in late January and continue in February.

Elsewhere, former Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is set to become a free agent after the Phillies decided against tendering him a contract. After he was traded at the deadline, Hays featured sparingly for Philadelphia due to injury and illness. He finished the season with a .672 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 22 games there, just one season after he was an All-Star for the Orioles.

