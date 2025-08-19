BOSTON — In a matter of 24 hours, the Orioles have been thrust back into the realm of injury uncertainty surrounding two key players. Infielder Jordan Westburg injured his right ankle in Monday’s win against the Red Sox, and Baltimore scratched catcher Adley Rutschman from Tuesday’s lineup due to right abdominal discomfort.

Rutschman was not in the lineup Monday, either, although interim manager Tony Mansolino said that was a planned day off. Samuel Basallo caught his first major league game. Rutschman was scheduled to catch Tuesday, but it will be Alex Jackson behind the dish instead.

Rutschman landed on the injured list for the first time in his major league career when he suffered a left oblique strain in the middle of June. He missed slightly more than a month.

Rutschman felt “general soreness” on Monday, Mansolino said. When he still didn’t feel good during his cage routine Tuesday, Rutschman “wisely stopped and we’ll get him checked out tomorrow and see the severity of it and go from there.”

Westburg’s ankle remains sore, Mansolino said, but it wasn’t as severe as the team feared. Still, the Orioles are going to monitor Westburg through Thursday, and if he doesn’t show improvement by then, they would consider an injured list placement for him.

“It’s hard to be overly optimistic until after the off day,” Mansolino said. “We get to Thursday, we’ll have a pretty good idea if we’re going to keep him day-to-day and keep him off the IL. ... Doesn’t mean he’s going to play Thursday, but if we’re able to just kind of suck it up for four or five days and then play him.”

Baltimore has dealt with a cascade of injuries throughout the season, and just as the Orioles appeared to be turning a corner with their play and health in recent days, a speed bump appears again.

There could be a return in the next few weeks for Jorge Mateo on the horizon. He’ll begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, and while he’ll play both infield and outfield, Mansolino said Mateo’s time will lean more heavily toward the outfield.

“The injury situation, the injury bug that we’ve had, it’s been pretty wild,” Mansolino said. “At some point I feel like the baseball gods are going to take their foot off our necks in some way. But nonetheless, we still have a game to go play. I like the nine guys we’ve got out there. They may not be some of the regular names we’ve seen here over the years, but I like what’s out there.”

Meanwhile, Basallo wasn’t in the lineup despite Mansolino saying over the weekend that he anticipated the rookie to feature as the designated hitter Tuesday. Mansolino said there was a benefit to allowing Basallo to review his first catching performance. Left-hander Trevor Rogers praised the work Basallo did behind the plate, and Basallo joined Manny Machado as the only Orioles players with four RBIs in their first two games.

While Mansolino said Basallo and outfielder Dylan Beavers will play more than infielder Coby Mayo initially did upon arriving in the majors, he’s striving to strike a balance.

“I do think there’s validation in these guys not getting thrown to the wolves completely here from the get go,” Mansolino said. “You’ve got to kind of see the big picture, be smart, not kill them right away, just kind of weave them into it.”

Of course, it’s worth noting that to maintain rookie eligibility next year, Basallo and Beavers must not exceed 130 at-bats.