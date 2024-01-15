The Orioles opened the 2024 international signing period by coming to agreements with two top prospects, with more expected to be added soon.

There likely will be no record bonuses given out this year, as has been the case for the past three seasons, but the Orioles still doled out $1.3 million to shortstop Emilio Sanchez and $950,000 to outfielder Stiven Martinez, a source told the Baltimore Banner. Both are 16-year-olds from the Dominican Republic and ranked 30th and 28th, respectively, on MLB Pipeline’s top-50 2024 international prospects list.

Sanchez stands out both offensively and defensively, showing power potential and a strong, accurate arm, according to scouting reports from Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. Martinez has raw power and an aggressive nature at the plate. Defensively, he has a strong arm but is likely slated to a corner outfield spot.

The Orioles have an international pool of $7,114,800 for the period, which runs until Dec. 15. A player has to be at least 16 to be eligible to sign.

The additions are another stepping stone for the Orioles, who have increased their efforts in the region after years of low activity.

Last year, the Orioles signed Luis Ayden Almeyda for $2.3 million, the highest international signing bonus given out in franchise history. At $1.3 million, Sanchez receives the third-highest signing bonus, tied with Samuel Basallo, who signed in 2021.

On Tuesday, the Orioles will open a new academy in the Dominican Republic. The facility, which will catch them up to the advances other teams have made in the region, features three full baseball fields; a state-of-the-art weight room, housing for 100 players; and classrooms for on-site education, including English classes.