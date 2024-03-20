The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The final approval of an Orioles sale is so close you can almost taste it.

Actually, you might be able to taste it pretty soon.

Checkerspot Brewing Company, a craft beer establishment near Camden Yards, is unveiling two new beers for Orioles fans to enjoy on opening day, which is March 28. One is the Birdland Pale Ale, described as a tart pale ale with mangoes.

The other? “Adios Angelos.”

Described as a Mexican Lager with lime, agave and salt, the Adios Angelos bids adieu to the majority ownership of the Angelos family, who are in the process of selling a majority stake of Baltimore’s storied franchise to a group led by billionaire David Rubenstein. The Angelos family purchased the team as part of a group in 1993.

The Adios Angelos beer is the brain child of brewer Ryan Creel, said Checkerspot owner and brewer Judy Neff. It’s “a really light beer,” Neff said, “that’s super refreshing and tastes really good.”

The Birdland Pale Ale is “nice and happy and has got a lot of mango in it,” Neff said, an orange flare to go with the Orioles theme. It will be brewed with a new yeast Checkerspot is trying out that will add a slight tart flavor.

Both beers will be unveiled opening day as small-batch, draft-only selections in the taproom.

“We’ll be releasing the beers, and it’ll be all orange everywhere,” Neff said.

Checkerspot Brewing is also holding a spring training watch party on Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Former Orioles players Brad Brach and Tippy Martinez, as well as the Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash, will be there to hang with fans. There will also be Orioles giveaways and the chance to get a soaking from Mr. Splash.

On opening day, Checkerspot will open at 11 a.m. to “start the baseball tailgating,” Neff said.

Checkerspot Brewing also brews a beer called Bird Is The Word, which is a honey kölsch made with local honey malt from Bear Branch Malthouse and honey from Charm City Meadworks.