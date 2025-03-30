Fans will need to get to Oriole Park at Camden Yards a few minutes earlier on Monday.

The start time for the home opener against the Red Sox has been moved from 3:05 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. as the team attempts to avoid storms that are forecasted to arrive in the afternoon.

Parking lots will still open at 11 a.m., followed by gates at noon. Pregame festivities, including the first pitch by Maryland basketball stars and the orange carpet announcements, should start around 2 p.m.

Even with the earlier start time, the weather does not look promising. The high is expected to be 80 degrees on Monday with isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of precipitation is 80%, with between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall expected. The chance of precipitation increases to 100% after 8 p.m., making it unlikely the game could be renewed after a rain delay or the start time moved to the evening.

The Orioles have an off day on Tuesday and can push the home opener if needed. The forecast on Tuesday is sunny with a high 61 degrees.

The Orioles began their season in Toronto on Thursday and are 2-1 so far, pending the result of Sunday’s series finale. Left-hander Cade Povich is scheduled to start the home opener.