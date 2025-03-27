Winter has ended (well, maybe not in Toronto) and spring has sprung, which means one thing: baseball is back.

The Baltimore Orioles open their regular season slate with an afternoon matchup north of the border Thursday, taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m. at Rodgers Centre. A pair of 30-year-old right-handers will toe the rubber: Zach Eflin for the O’s, José Berríos for the Jays.

While the future of the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network may be in question, MASN will still serve as the broadcast home for both the Orioles and Washington Nationals in 2025, meaning the teams will split the majority of their games between MASN and MASN2. The season openers will be no different: Baltimore’s first game can be found on MASN2, while Washington begins their season against the Philadelphia Phillies on MASN.

Fans can stream the games through the MASN app, but only if they are signed in with one of select cable providers. There is no direct-to-consumer streaming option — except for the pricey and blackout-ridden MLB.tv — for fans who have cut the cord.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

While first pitch for Orioles-Blue Jays is on the schedule for 3:07 p.m., Blue Jays fans have noted the team’s home opener often doesn’t start until about 30 minutes after the listed time. MASN’s programming guide also lists the start of Thursday’s game as 3:30 p.m., indicating a 30-minute “O’s Xtra” pregame broadcast would start at 3 p.m.

Friday’s tilt in Toronto will be broadcast on Apple TV+. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.