TORONTO — Injuries have derailed the Orioles’ plans for the ideal opening day roster, but luckily for them their depth will be adept replacements until the injured players return.

Gunnar Henderson (strained intercostal muscle) will start the year on the injured list. So will Grayson Rodriguez (elbow inflammation) and Andrew Kittredge (knee surgery).

But the good news is they’re getting a player back from injury. Infielder Jorge Mateo, who stayed behind in Florida to take simulated at-bats in the hope he’d be ready for today’s game, is on the active roster.

The absence of Rodriguez and Kittredge has presented opportunities for Bryan Baker and Cade Povich to get the nod Thursday.

It’ll be the first opening day for five players — Povich, Tomoyuki Sugano, Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad and Albert Suárez.

Here’s the full 26-man crew:

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer (64) delivers a pitch during a Grapefruit League game against the Detroit Tigers last month. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Starters: Zach Eflin, Charlie Morton, Dean Kremer, Tomoyuki Sugano, Cade Povich

This will be, in order, the way the Orioles start the season, with Eflin getting opening day and Povich getting Monday’s home opener. Sunday will mark the MLB debut for Sugano, a highly anticipated event to see how the 35-year-old accomplished Japanese pitcher adapts to the new league.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Yennier Cano (78) delivers a pitch during a Grapefruit League game against the Detroit Tigers last month. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Relievers: Félix Bautista, Yennier Cano, Seranthony Domínguez, Gregory Soto, Cionel Pérez, Bryan Baker, Keegan Akin, Albert Suárez

Welcome back, Bautista. The Orioles’ “Mountain” will reclaim his spot on the mound for the first time since August 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The team plans to ease him into closing, so expect Cano and Soto to get reps there, in addition to Domínguez if he’s able to show that his 19.50 spring training ERA wasn’t an indication of the type of shape he’s in.

Catcher Adley Rutschman (35) throws the ball back to Dean Kremer during a Grapefruit League game against the Detroit Tigers last month. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Catchers: Adley Rutschman, Gary Sánchez

Rutschman’s rebound campaign starts Thursday. He spent his offseason stewing in his disappointment over how both the team — which got swept in the American League Wild Card — and he performed in the second half, when he had a .585 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. It’ll also be the Orioles debut for Sánchez, who signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal this offseason.

Baltimore Orioles first base Ryan Mountcastle (6) catches a pickoff attempt by pitcher Albert Suárez (49) during a Grapefruit League game against the Pittsburgh Pirates last month. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Infielders: Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O’Hearn, Jordan Westburg, Jorge Mateo, Ramon Urías, Jackson Holliday

With Henderson sidelined, expect Holliday, who beefed up after his rookie season, to get the start at shortstop, with Mateo spelling him. That’ll leave Mountcastle and O’Hearn sharing first base duties and Westburg and Urías rotating between second and third.

Outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) signs autographs for kids ahead of a Grapefruit League at Ed Smith Stadium last month. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Outfielders: Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser, Tyler O’Neill, Heston Kjerstad, Ramón Laureano

Mullins, entering his last year before free agency, should man center field, with Cowser and O’Neill filling the corners. Expect Kjerstad to platoon and get designated hitting days, with Laureano capable of playing all three defensive spots.