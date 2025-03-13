SARASOTA, Fla. — The countdown is on.

In two weeks, the Orioles will take the field in Toronto to open the season. There is an abundance of decisions to make before then. The Orioles have 48 players in major league camp and can have only 26 on their roster for opening day.

Injuries have forced open some spots. Grayson Rodriguez (elbow inflammation) will not be on the field for opening day. Jorge Mateo (Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery) is working out, but it’s iffy if he’ll be ready. And then there are Andrew Kittredge (knee surgery), Tyler Wells (elbow surgery) and Kyle Bradish (Tommy John), who won’t be back until at least midseason.

So who is healthy and available for March 27? Here’s our opening day roster prediction.

First baseman Ryan O'Hearn, left, and shortstop Gunnar Henderson return to the dugout during a spring training game. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Infielders: Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O’Hearn, Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson*, Ramón Urías, Jordan Westburg

Gunnar Henderson, who has a mild intercostal muscle strain, gets an asterisk because, although his status for opening day is up in the air, he is hitting in the cage, taking grounders and doing “extremely well,” manager Brandon Hyde said. If he’s ready to go, Henderson will slot in as the starting shortstop and the rest of the infield will be set with Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O’Hearn splitting time at first, Jackson Holliday at second, Jordan Westburg starting at third and Ramón Urías floating as needed.

If Henderson isn’t healthy, Holliday, who is getting reps at shortstop, can move over from second and the Orioles can add someone like Liván Soto or Vimael Machín to their roster. Coby Mayo is also an option, but he struggled in his brief major league appearance last year, going 4-for-41, and still appears lost at the plate. He is 4-for-31 this spring.

Outfielders: Cedric Mullins, Heston Kjerstad, Tyler O’Neill, Colton Cowser, Ramón Laureano

The Orioles look like they plan to carry five outfielders, at least until Mateo is back. Tyler O’Neill, an offseason signee, Cedric Mullins and Colton Cowser will probably start in right field, center and left, respectively, with Heston Kjerstad and Ramón Laureano, another free agent signee, filtering in.

Catchers: Adley Rutschman, Gary Sánchez

No competition here — at least this year. Gary Sánchez was signed to a one-year, $8.5 million deal to back up Adley Rutschman. What happens after this season — or perhaps even later this year — will depend on the development of Samuel Basallo. Basallo, the Orioles’ top prospect, is showing off this spring with his bat both on the backfields and in regular games, where he’s already hit two monster home runs. He’s also catching major league spring training games for the first time.

Zach Eflin could draw the starting assignment on opening day. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Starting pitchers: Zach Eflin, Charlie Morton, Dean Kremer, Tomoyuki Sugano, Cade Povich

This position group seemed to be locked up entering spring training — until Rodriguez got hurt. That opens a fifth spot, an opportunity for Cade Povich to make this first opening day roster. He made his debut last year and had a strong September, pitching to a 2.60 ERA in five starts, and looks to be building on that this spring, allowing no runs in either of his two starts.

Zach Eflin, acquired at last year’s trade deadline, should be the opening day starter, with Dean Kremer, Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano, making his MLB debut at 35 years old after a successful career in Japan, falling behind him in some order.

Closer Félix Bautista is returning after missing a year with an elbow injury. His role and usage are to be determined. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Relievers: Félix Bautista*, Yennier Cano, Seranthony Domínguez, Cionel Pérez, Albert Suárez, Keegan Akin, Bryan Baker, Gregory Soto

Félix Bautista, coming back from Tommy John, is not a guarantee to be ready for opening day after missing the 2024 season, but he has made two spring training appearances. Manager Brandon Hyde estimated that he’ll need seven total to be ready, so there is time to squeeze them in.

Regardless of when he’s activated, the Orioles do not plan to put all of the closing pressure on Bautista as he gets reacquainted after being out for over a year. Yennier Cano, Seranthony Domínguez and Gregory Soto can also pitch high-leverage innings, with Keegan Akin and Cionel Pérez also picking up some spots.

Bryan Baker and his new changeup could take the place that would have belonged to Kittredge, with Albert Suárez, last year’s nonroster invitee success story, capable of filling a variety of roles, from spot starter to long reliever to setup man.