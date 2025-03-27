Were you hoping to stream the Orioles’ opening day matchup against the Blue Jays?

Well, things got off to a rocky start.

Both the Middle Atlantic Sports Network app — the only way to stream the game in the Baltimore market — and MLB.tv were down for the first four innings Thursday. The two issues were not connected, a team spokesperson said, and MASN is working to address the issues with its app.

The Orioles are one of three teams not to have a direct-to-consumer streaming option, and users can watch on the app only if they have a cable subscription that includes the network. MASN has had a statement on its website for a year stating that it is working on direct-to-consumer options, but it has no update on when that might be ready or what that would look like.

Fans wait all winter for this day. They were clearly not thrilled they had to wait a little longer.