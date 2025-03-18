SARASOTA, Fla. — For a third straight season, Coby Mayo will head to Triple-A Norfolk, hoping to prove something he feels he’s already proven.

The Orioles infield prospect has dominated that level of the minor leagues. Across 151 games for the Tides, Mayo holds a .279 batting average and a .919 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. And yet, his path to Baltimore still appears blocked, and the Orioles optioned the 23-year-old as part of their latest spring training cuts.

Mayo admitted that heading back to Triple-A was a “lose-lose” situation for him because he has little left to prove at that level.

“It definitely is difficult,” Mayo said. “It obviously sucks, because you feel like you’ve proven everything you’ve needed to. Sometimes it doesn’t feel like it’s quite enough. Obviously, you go back there and if you have success, it’s, ‘Oh, well he’s supposed to have success because he’s already proven it,’ and if he doesn’t have success, it’s, ‘Oh, well, obviously he’s fallen off.’ It’s kind of a lose-lose going to Norfolk.”

Mayo was one of several roster cuts Tuesday, including catching prospect Samuel Basallo. All of them were long shots to make the opening day roster, even Mayo, who debuted last season and recorded four hits in 17 games.

That steep learning curve isn’t unusual. Other high-ranking prospects, such as Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson, had slow starts to their time in the majors. But finding everyday playing time for Mayo at first base or third base might have been difficult, given the presence of Ramón Urías, Jordan Westburg, Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O’Hearn.

“We still feel like there’s things he can work on,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’re sensitive to the fact going to Triple-A is not what anybody wants to do, but it’s part of the game.”

Hyde said there are always improvements Mayo can make defensively. Mayo has split time this spring between third and first base, and he has made standout defensive plays at both. He said he didn’t know where the Orioles would prefer to use him in the field for Norfolk.

In addition, Hyde said Mayo can improve his strike zone discipline. Mayo struck out 22 times in those 17 major league games, and he whiffed on 45.6% of his swings, per Statcast.

“More reps at Triple-A, that’s what we feel he needs right now,” Hyde said. “I want guys to have confidence, for sure. It’s tough to play at this level if you don’t have big-time confidence. So I want guys to take it the right way. I want guys to prove that they should be in the big leagues by putting up a performance as well as working on things that we feel they need to work on.”

Mayo, ranked No. 29 nationally in Baseball America’s prospect rankings, got off to a slow start at the plate this spring. He started 1-for-23, although he turned that around of late. Mayo recorded seven hits in his last eight games, including three doubles.

“It’s nice when balls fall and you’re hitting balls hard and you see the success happen. I’m never too worried ever about my hitting, per se,” Mayo said. “I think I’ve had enough success over my career, and it doesn’t matter the level, I’m always confident in myself. So, it’s obviously nice to see them fall, but I’m always confident, no matter what kind of skid I’m on.”

Last year, when Mayo, Connor Norby, Kyle Stowers and other prospects wound up at Norfolk again rather than in Baltimore, they leaned on each other to make the most of the disappointment. Mayo is one of the few in that group who will still be there. Norby and Stowers were traded to the Miami Marlins and figure to hold key roles this season. Heston Kjerstad and Holliday will likely be on Baltimore’s opening day roster.

That leaves Mayo to continue his development in whatever form it may take.