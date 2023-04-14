Orioles option Cole Irvin to AAA, call up Spenser Watkins

After another disappointing start, Orioles left-hander Cole Irvin stressed that the tweaks ahead of him were minor. That the inconsistency he has shown — leading to three starts that have ended prematurely — would be straightened out in short time.

Irvin will have to straighten out his performance at Triple-A Norfolk, however. The Orioles optioned the 29-year-old southpaw Thursday night, shortly after he gave up six runs in four innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The news was first reported by Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

There will be further roster moves, including right-hander Spenser Watkins receiving a promotion to Baltimore, a source confirmed to The Baltimore Banner.

MASN reported right-hander Yennier Canó will also receive a promotion to the Orioles while Keegan Akin heads to the paternity list.

Irvin was acquired in an offseason trade with the Athletics, when Baltimore received the left-hander and a minor league reliever in exchange for an infield prospect, Darell Hernaiz. He was known for eating innings with Oakland, starting at least 30 games each of the last two seasons.

After Thursday’s start, Irvin emphasized how three starts wouldn’t define his season; he focused instead on getting back on track for 30 starts overall. Instead, he’ll have to recalibrate in Norfolk.

Watkins could take his slot in the rotation, or right-hander Kyle Bradish, currently on the 15-day injured list with a foot contusion, could reclaim that spot and Watkins could serve as a long reliever.

In Norfolk, Watkins holds a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings.

Irvin has shown flashes of success, but was done in by a three-run homer from Brent Rooker on Thursday and a two-run single in the fourth from Esteury Ruiz. In three starts, Irvin has a 10.66 ERA and 1.97 WHIP.