Orioles option right-hander Tyler Wells to Double-A Bowie amid command issues

After Saturday night’s loss to the Yankees, in which Tyler Wells turned in his third straight short outing, manager Brandon Hyde acknowledged there were many possibilities on the table regarding the Orioles right-hander’s immediate future.

The route Baltimore chose came Sunday: Wells was optioned to Double-A Bowie.

The move comes after Wells couldn’t complete the third inning Saturday. He only allowed three runs, but for the third time this month the 28-year-old’s control evaded him. He walked three batters and hit another, a clear sign that Wells wasn’t himself, Hyde said. That’s after he walked four batters and hit another two in his 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last week.

It’s a stark difference from what Wells had shown over the first half of the season. In his first 18 appearances, the pitcher completed at least five innings each time. For an inexperienced staff, Wells stood out as the most consistent hurler and made a push for his first All-Star appearance before ultimately falling short.

Before Wells struggled Saturday, his WHIP led all starting pitchers in baseball. And even after his 2 2/3 innings that included two more home runs against him, Wells still holds a 3.80 ERA.

Physically, Wells said, “I feel fine.” He dismissed the assertion that he felt fatigued — although Wells has thrown more innings than ever before in his major league career. Instead, there could be something mechanically at play.

“Each start has been a different goal, and I made some progress in what I was trying to accomplish between last start and this start,” Wells said Saturday night. “Other things I need to sort out and get back to the drawing board on, but if there’s anyone who’s going to work really hard on it, it’s going to be me.”

He’ll have to work on those things in Bowie. By optioning him, the Orioles will be without Wells for at least 15 days, unless he replaces an injured player. This all comes with a backdrop of the impending Tuesday trade deadline. Baltimore could swing for another starting pitcher to bolster its rotation.

Wells’ rise to becoming a key cog in the Orioles’ rotation is one of Hyde’s most cherished stories about his team. Wells underwent Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery and missed two seasons. He was a Rule 5 Draft selection, brought to Baltimore as a reliever, and then worked his way into the starting rotation each of the last two seasons.

“Sticks on our team because we liked his arm and we had a bad pitching staff, and all of a sudden, took a chance to keep a guy because we like his arm and all of a sudden he’s league-leader in WHIP in the first half of the American League East,” Hyde said prior to Saturday’s game. “Those are cool things.”

Wells isn’t one to let a setback derail him. He experienced bullying as a child and became a stress eater, but he worked hard to find more physical and mental balance in his life to reach the highest level of a sport he loves.

