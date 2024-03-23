The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Peter Angelos, the billionaire lawyer and long-time owner of the Baltimore Orioles, died Saturday.

As a personal injury attorney, he secured millions in judgments against the asbestos and tobacco industries, representing local labor unions and the state of Maryland, respectively. He used his own personal wealth to bring the Orioles back under local ownership in 1993, though his stewardship of the team over the ensuing years was often met with derision.

Tributes poured in from across the Baltimore region following the news of Angelos’ death.

Incoming majority owner David Rubenstein

Rubenstein is leading a group to purchase a majority stake of the team that is just now awaiting a vote by MLB owners before it is finalized. Angelos’ death will not impact the impending sale, a Rubenstein spokesperson said.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the Angelos family on the passing of Peter Angelos,” Rubenstein said in a statement. “Peter made an indelible mark first in business and then in baseball. The city of Baltimore owes him a debt of gratitude for his stewardship of the Orioles across three decades and for positioning the team for great success.”

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde

“I want to start out by offering my condolences to the Angelos family. know he meant a lot to a lot of people in the city of Baltimore community and baseball. I just want to offer my sincere condolences to the family.”

Gov. Wes Moore

“I just learned of the passing of a true Baltimore icon. While I never met Peter Angelos, I know his legal, business, and sports legacy left a lasting mark on our state. I’m praying for his family and wishing him eternal rest.”

Mayor Brandon Scott

“Peter Angelos was a true Baltimorean. His impact on Baltimore & Baltimoreans will live for generations. Thank you, Peter, for never giving up on and always believing in our city! Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Angelos family & Orioles organization today.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

“Peter Angelos was a proud native of Baltimore who deeply appreciated owning the Baltimore Orioles. Peter’s lifetime of philanthropy greatly benefited numerous worthy causes throughout his hometown. He championed the Orioles’ historic 1999 series with the Cuban National Team. Peter ably served the game on our Labor Committee, and I will always remember his personal support when I was first elected to this role in his home city in 2014.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my condolences to Peter’s wife, Georgia, their sons John and Louis, and the entire Angelos family.”

Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer

“Peter Angelos, legal icon, O’s owner passes. My sympathies to the Angelos family. Kept the O’s in Baltimore. And did so much for so many, with little fanfare. Always treated so well by Mr A.. RIP.”

Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic, former Baltimore Sun baseball writer and columnist

“Yes, we had our issues from time to time – ok, almost all of the time – after he purchased the Orioles in 1993. But even though Angelos was not always the best owner, the Orioles were only part of his story, and a small part, really...”

“He was a larger-than-life figure, a man of tremendous energy and accomplishment. He left an indelible mark on both his city and state.”

Buster Olney, ESPN writer, former Baltimore Sun baseball writer

“Peter Angelos was an incredibly hard-worker, a self-made billionaire who went from working in a bar to becoming one of the most successful plaintiff lawyers in US history. He loved Baltimore. What made him great as a lawyer was his weakness as a baseball owner: he did not easily trust others.”

Dan Connolly, Sportskeeda Baseball and Sportsnaut, former Baltimore Sun baseball writer

Here’s thing about Peter Angelos’ legacy. He made mistakes as an owner. No doubt. He solicited too many opinions instead of letting experts do the work, especially early. But he cared deeply about O’s & Balmer. He was stuck in an old-school mindset but his desire to win was legit