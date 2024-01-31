The group led by billionaire David Rubenstein to purchase the Baltimore Orioles includes former NBA star Grant Hill, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, and former Baltimore mayor Kurt Schmoke, two sources with knowledge of the deal told The Baltimore Banner.

Sources also told the Banner on Tuesday that Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. and Ares Management CEO Michael Arougheti are involved in the group. The Wall Street Journal first reported the involvement of Schmoke, Hill and Bloomberg.

Rubenstein agreed to a $1.725 billion deal with Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos on Tuesday to purchase a stake in the Major League Baseball organization, multiple sources said. The deal includes MASN transferring to the new ownership group. The Angelos family will stay involved, although Rubenstein will become the designated “control person” once the deal is approved by MLB owners.

The investment group will acquire a larger stake in the team upon the death of Peter Angelos.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

According to a source familiar, Rubenstein began expressing interest in purchasing the Orioles about six years ago. He also showed interest in purchasing the Washington Nationals at one point in a joint effort with Ted Leonsis, the owner of Monumental Sports and the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics.

Hill, an Hall of Fame NBA player who made seven All-Star games, grew up in Fairfax County, Virginia. After his storied basketball career, he joined a bid led by Tony Ressler to buy the Atlanta Hawks in 2015. Hill also is a broadcaster and owns a marketing and management company that includes real estate holdings and a personal art collection.

His father, former NFL star Calvin Hill, formerly worked within the Orioles’ front office as the vice president for personnel.

Bloomberg and Rubenstein have had a close relationship for several years. Rubenstein has two shows on Bloomberg Television, in which he interviews high-profile business leaders and other noteworthy figures.

Bloomberg, 81, served as New York City’s mayor between 2002 and 2013. An alumnus of Johns Hopkins, he has donated more than $3.5 billion to his alma mater for various causes, including the Bloomberg School of Public Health, the Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and the Bloomberg Center, and the recently opened Bloomberg Center in the former Newseum building in Washington, D.C.

Schmoke was mayor of Baltimore from 1987-99, which coincides with the 1992 opening of Oriole Park at Camden Yards in downtown. He was a classmate of Rubenstein’s at Baltimore City College.