The Maryland Stadium Authority approved a $135 million financing plan for renovations at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday that will set in motion the first stage of improvements at the ballpark.

Once a ground lease is approved, the Orioles will unlock the full $600 million in state bonds to be used to upgrade a stadium that opened in 1992. But for the moment, the Orioles and MSA plan to make incremental improvements.

The $135 million financing plan approved Tuesday includes a new video board, control room, and a chiller plant replacement, according to MSA chairman Craig Thompson. The plan will be presented to Maryland’s Board of Public Works in November — comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck Davis and Comptroller Brooke Lierman — and the first bond issuance would be in December.

“Today the Maryland Stadium Authority took the first step to secure funding approvals for future stadium improvements,” a team spokesperson said. “This commitment will allow us to continue planning for much needed ballpark renovations. We look forward to sharing more about these and other enhancements to Oriole Park at Camden Yards over the coming months and years.”

A timeline for the implementation of these improvements is still to be determined.

Last month, Catie Griggs, the Orioles’ president of business operations, said the video board and sound system were high on the list of potential upgrades to the stadium. Griggs also said integrating a mixture of luxury seating areas and general fan viewing areas will be in play in the future.

The Orioles and state agreed to a lease extension at Camden Yards in December 2023, when John Angelos was still the control person. The lease lasts for at least 15 years; should a ground lease be agreed to before Dec. 31, 2027, the lease would extend to 30 years. If a ground lease isn’t agreed to, the Orioles have an option to opt out of the lease after the initial 15-year period.

Owner David Rubenstein said last month that he hopes a ground lease allowing the Orioles to develop areas around Camden Yards will be agreed to soon.