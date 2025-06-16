The Orioles postponed Monday’s Florida Complex League game against the FCL Twins after some minor league players were involved in a personal watercraft crash in Sarasota, Florida, on Sunday.

In a statement, an Orioles spokesperson acknowledged that “some of our players were involved in a jet ski accident in Sarasota, Florida” on Sunday.

“For the privacy of our players and their families, we will not share additional details at this time,” the team said in a statement about their decision to postpone the game.

The incident occurred when two personal watercraft, each carrying two people, collided head-on off Lido Key, a barrier island west of downtown Sarasota, according to a spokesperson from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, which is investigating the incident. All four individuals landed in the water, and the spokesperson said bystanders helped them back to shore.

The spokesperson said the incident happened at roughly 8 p.m. Sunday.

Two of the individuals were hospitalized, according to the spokesperson, while two others suffered minor injuries. It remains unclear whether the hospitalized individuals are players. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has yet to release the names of those involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, as well as whether the watercraft were rented or personally owned. Both the Sarasota Police Department and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the crash.

The Florida Complex League is an instructional level of the minor leagues where first-time professionals often make their debuts before climbing the ranks of organization. The complex leagues, which are located in Florida and Arizona, represents the lowest rung of the North American minor league system. However, some international signees play in the Dominican Summer League first.