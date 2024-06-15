The crowd contradicted much of what Brandon Hyde said earlier, before gates opened and before hordes of Phillies and Orioles fans filled Camden Yards to create an October-like atmosphere on a sultry June evening.

The Orioles manager expected that sellout crowd, and he figured the noise would add excitement to the contest on the diamond. But Hyde was rather blasé about the significance of this series — he wouldn’t be drawn into talking points of whether this served as a measuring stick of sorts, or whether Baltimore might now be the Goliath that the rest of the league is seeking to topple.

“No,” Hyde said. “Honestly, no. It’s another series.”

It wasn’t another series to the 43,987 fans who descended on Baltimore on Friday night. It felt like the beginning of a rivalry, with the reverberation of noise at each twist and turn of the Phillies’ 5-3 win in 11 innings against one of the American League’s hottest teams.

The game fell off the rails in the eighth, when Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander thundered a fastball above the strike zone over the left field wall. The game-tying homer led to right-hander Craig Kimbrel’s clean ninth inning against his former team. It led to extra innings for a crowd that welcomed free baseball.

Extra innings brought their own twists, as right-hander Yennier Cano turned over a bases-loaded, two-out scenario to left-hander Cionel Pérez. Facing Kyle Schwarber, Pérez conceded a liner that brought in the go-ahead run.

But it was the madness of the bottom half of the frame that sent Camden Yards into its largest frenzy. With two outs and the bases loaded, right-hander Orion Kerkering’s wild pitch sent Cedric Mullins scampering home. He and catcher Rafael Marchán both dove to the plate, and upon review, Mullins was safe.

Then the rain came.

And, after a delay of one hour and 11 minutes, the Phillies fans who waited out the rain cheered as Alec Bohm’s two-run double pushed Philadelphia ahead for the last time. The Orioles opted to walk Bryce Harper with one out to set up a force play at second base, but right-hander Jacob Webb lost the battle to Bohm, whose drive to the deepest part of left field brought home the winning runs.

Earlier, Kyle Bradish’s fastball sat in the upper 90s for most of the night, and with a 98.6 mph two-seam fastball that struck out Harper in the first inning, the Orioles right-hander threw the fastest pitch of his career. Bradish’s four-seam fastball velocity was up 1.5 mph on average over usual, and his two-seamer (or sinker, depending on personal naming preference) was 1 mph faster.

But he seemed to overthrow a few pitches. He spiked a few curveballs before they reached the plate and yanked a fastball or two.

And, after 74 pitches, Bradish was done. It was tied for the fewest pitches he’s thrown this season.

Bradish limited the Phillies to three hits in five innings, but two of those left the yard. In the first inning, Schwarber, the designated hitter, throttled a curveball left hanging in the middle of the zone for a leadoff homer. The blast, which traveled 406 feet to right-center field, brought the large Philadelphia contingent that traveled south down I-95 to its feet.

Those Phillies fans roared once more when Marchán, who had only five plate appearances this season leading into the fifth, squeaked a solo shot over the right field wall to take back Philadelphia’s one-run lead.

That would mark the end of what should be just one of three pitcher’s duel’s this weekend at Camden Yards against the National League’s best team. Bradish turned the game over to left-hander Keegan Akin. Akin’s three scoreless innings kept Baltimore close and allowed the offense to chase left-hander Ranger Suárez in the seventh.

Suárez has been a force this season, entering with a 1.81 ERA and a 10-1 record — “He’s doing something right,” Hyde said before the game. Suárez continued that stellar stretch with 6 2/3 strong innings, although doubles from Mullins and Adley Rutschman leveled the score at 1 in the third inning.

The Orioles could’ve broken through again against Suárez the next inning, when Santander and Austin Hays singled to lead off the frame. But Jorge Mateo’s bunt attempt led to a forceout at third, and James McCann grounded into an inning-ending double play.

They had another opportunity in the seventh, when McCann singled against Suárez and Jordan Westburg doubled with two outs against right-hander Jeff Hoffman. That time, too, Baltimore couldn’t drive in a run. Rutschman, whose RBI put the Orioles on the board in the third, struck out looking on a borderline four-seam fastball.

Rutschman was far from the only batter to stand aghast at a third strike call from home plate umpire Charlie Ramos. Schwarber had words for the umpire earlier, as did Mateo. The split-allegiance crowd roared or hissed its approval or disfavor.

The Santander homer, the Schwarber single, the Mullins slide at home — it was a raucous night, even with the rain fall that delayed the conclusion of a classic.