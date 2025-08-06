PHILADELPHIA — No one bothered to move for several heartbeats — the two runners on base, the fielders craning their necks and least of all Coby Mayo, who admired the upward trajectory of his missile to left field.

Just one day earlier, as Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino pondered how the playing time breakdown will look once first baseman Ryan Mountcastle returns from a hamstring strain, he imagined what Mayo could become with regular at-bats.

“We need Coby to be the Coby we’ve all dreamed on,” Mansolino said. “It’s going to take some time for him. We can’t expect Coby to be this massive impact guy in 2025. He might become that; I hope he does. We just gotta kind of temper our expectations in some way and, at some point, it’s going to click for the kid and he’s going to be a force when it does.”

Has it clicked?

Maybe, maybe not. Expectations in a lost season will remain tempered. But, as Mayo yammed a first-pitch changeup from left-hander Ranger Suárez 421 feet to left field for a three-run home run, it certainly seemed to be the sort of swing that will keep the Orioles dreaming of what the 23-year-old can do.

Along with another gem from left-hander Trevor Rogers, Mayo helped Baltimore escape Citizens Bank Park with a 5-1 win Wednesday. The blast joined RBI knocks from Jeremiah Jackson and Jackson Holliday (on which Alex Jackson scored to round out the Jackson 3).

Jeremiah Jackson’s double in the third, lashing a hard-hit ball down the left-field line, provided the rookie with his first extra-base hit and RBI in the majors. And for Alex Jackson, who doubled before Holliday’s single, all nine of his hits since becoming an Oriole have been for extra bases.

As Baltimore stumbles to a disappointing ending, there are opportunities for players who otherwise would be in the minors or on the bench.

Mayo, for one, is enjoying the best stretch of his brief major league career, and he’s looking more comfortable with each game. Since July 22, Mayo is hitting .275 with an .887 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. It’s a small sample, but it validates the belief that the first baseman can do this. And, more important, it emphasizes the role he may play in 2026, when the Orioles hope to become a competitor again.

Jeremiah Jackson, starting his sixth straight game since his post-deadline promotion, is hitting .278. And Alex Jackson is making a case for the backup catcher role on a full-time basis.

That run support backed up a dominant effort from Rogers, who continues to showcase a career turnaround. Rogers’ six-inning, one-run performance featured plenty of jams. But he held the Phillies to a 1-for-7 mark with runners in scoring position, and the eight hits against him (his most allowed this season) didn’t cost him.

Rogers’ ERA is 1.44, and his WHIP is 0.83. All of a sudden, he appears to be a central figure in Baltimore’s rotation plans in 2026.

News and notes

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill missed Wednesday’s game with a sore right wrist. He wore a soft brace on his wrist and is due to receive further imaging Thursday, Mansolino said. O’Neill injured his wrist early in Tuesday’s game when he caught it on the outfield fence. His X-rays came back negative, O’Neill said.

In case of need, the Orioles brought infielder Vimael Machín to Philadelphia as part of the medical taxi squad. Machín excelled in spring training for the Orioles by hitting .400, and the 31-year-old is hitting .294 for Triple-A Norfolk this season. “Been working every day, obviously, down there in Norfolk, and good things are happening to me right now,” Machín said. “I would say I’ve done everything I could to be up here.”

Mansolino estimated that infielder Jorge Mateo and catcher Gary Sánchez will return in September from a hamstring strain and a PCL knee sprain, respectively.

This article will be updated.