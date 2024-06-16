When Kyle Bradish went on the injured list with a UCL sprain Saturday as the Orioles prepared for Game 2 of a big series against the Phillies, manager Brandon Hyde didn’t know how his team would react.

Bradish, their No. 1 pitcher last year and second this year only to acquired ace Corbin Burnes, is undergoing additional testing for an ulnar collateral ligament sprain. This is Bradish’s second time on the injured list with the same ailment this year, and, after going the platelet-rich-plasma-injection route already, he may need more drastic measures.

But the Orioles, just as they have handled every other major injury that’s hit them this year, reacted by winning. They took Game 2 of the series between the second- and third-best teams in MLB on Saturday, then won again Sunday 8-3 to take the series. And they did so both days behind their starting pitchers, who have stepped up as they have watched their teammates go down.

Saturday it was Grayson Rodriguez, who went seven innings and allowed two runs. Sunday it was Burnes, who worked six innings of two-run ball.

“That’s a really, really good offense,” manager Brandon Hyde said of the Phillies. “What Grayson did last night and what Burnes did today, holding them in check, only giving up a couple runs through six innings. The cutter-sinker with the curveball combo is some of the best stuff in the league. I love how competitive he is on the mound.”

The emphasis is now on them, but especially Burnes, the veteran, to lead what healthy arms they have left. This is the only guaranteed season they have with Burnes, and the pressure is on him, their No. 1 starter, to stay the course.

The Orioles have enough starting pitching on the injured list to almost form its own rotation. Tyler Wells and John Means are out for the season with elbow injuries. Dean Kremer has been out for nearly a month with a triceps strain, but he completed his first rehab outing Sunday. Bradish’s timeline is to be determined.

Add relievers Félix Bautista, who had Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in October, and Danny Coulombe, one of the league’s best relievers who has left elbow inflammation.

“It’s all really you can do, to keep moving forward,” reliever Bryan Baker said. “It sucks; obviously it sucks. I feel for those guys because you know how much work they put into it. We feel for them and just have to keep moving and pick up the slack. They left big shoes to fill.”

Colton Cowser taps the hydration station after his home run in the second inning. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

They did not have a team meeting after Bradish’s placement on the injured list, pitching coach Drew French noting that they were not in a place where they needed to take that measure yet. Winning fixes most problems, after all.

“We’re always having a what’s next mentality,” French said. “Whether it’s a good outing or a bad outing or an injury or whatever it is. I think we are just trying to stay the course and keep our eyes 6 inches in front of us.”

That “what’s next” was Burnes’ performance Sunday. He allowed seven hits, the second most he’s given up this season, but he didn’t allow anything to snowball. His 2.14 ERA is the sixth lowest in baseball.

“He’s just such a pro,” Hyde said. “Nobody sees the in-between-start preparation; what he puts into every start is incredible. He just knows how to pitch. ... That’s a really good lineup he held in check.”

The Phillies’ Zach Wheeler, who entered the game with a 2.16 ERA, didn’t have as good a day as the Orioles’ power struck early and often. Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser homered in the first three innings. Jordan Westburg added a home run in the fifth as the Orioles’ ended Wheeler’s day after 4 1/3.

“One of the best pitchers in the league; he has great stuff,” Cowser said. “I think today we had a good offensive plan and went out and executed it.”