The dueling fan bases were as big an indication as any of the magnitude of the series.

On paper, this three-game set between the Phillies and the Orioles is just another group of games on the schedule. In actuality, this is a chance for the Orioles to prove they are among, and can hang with, the best teams in the league.

The Phillies are the second-best team in MLB. The Orioles are one spot behind, but they have a chance to close the gap this weekend.

This series has had it all so far: a rain delay, a devastating injury to Kyle Bradish, one of the Orioles’ top pitchers, masterful defensive plays, constant lead changes and a playoff-like atmosphere thanks to a large contingent of Phillies fans who made the drive down Interstate 95.

The Phillies took Game 1 Friday in extra innings. Saturday belonged to the Orioles. They beat the Phillies’ 6-2 behind a veteran-like performance from Grayson Rodriguez and another display of power from Anthony Santander.

“I didn’t know how we were going to respond, honestly,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Watching what happened with Kyle last night, obviously guys are down and thinking about it and hoping for the best. Grayson Rodriguez today, that was an amazing performance. ... That’s a great lineup over there that he held in check for seven innings.”

Rodriguez pitched seven innings, allowing two runs — an RBI double from Alec Bohm in the first and a home run from Edmundo Sosa in the second. Rodriguez, though, got stronger as the game went on, retiring the side in order in the third and fourth. He weaved his way out of traffic in the sixth, hurling a slider to Sosa that sent him spinning for the last out of the inning.

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander gets congratulations from Jordan Westburg after Santander hit a fourth-inning home run. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Rodriguez let out a roar as he exited the mound. He was fired up and had one more inning in him.

“It was a pretty hostile environment,” Rodriguez said. “Having a lot of Phillies fans there, that helped me a lot. Obviously, you want to see the stadium packed out in orange, but there was some animosity there and, man, it made pitching fun today.”

In the seventh, he gave up another hit — a single to Garrett Stubbs — but masterfully got the last two outs to complete the seventh inning for the first time this season.

“He understands now and is really starting to understand how to pitch,” Hyde said. “He’s just come a long, long way.”

That left just two innings for the Orioles bullpen to fill. Bryan Baker, in his second major league appearance after starting the season in Triple-A, knew going into the game that he was going to get the toughest part of the Phillies’ lineup. He showed no hesitation, making quick work of Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper and Bohm.

“It hasn’t really mattered what the situation is or who I’m facing. It’s almost like I’m not even worried about the hitter, really. It’s more just my execution, what I’m doing,” Baker said. “Whatever happens, I’ve come to find that you are better off throwing it in the zone instead of trying to make a perfect pitch and missing. I just try to stay aggressive and trust all of the best fielders I’ve ever seen are behind me.”

Craig Kimbrel, whom Phillies fans are quite acquainted with, got through the ninth, to a strong display of boos from the Philadelphia contingent. He wasn’t surprised. He spent last season there — giving up four earned runs in the National League Championship Series as the Phillies failed to advance to the World Series — and he knows how those fans react.

“It’s not something you usually get in your home stadium,” Kimbrel said. “Phillies fans, they travel deep, and they were here today, and definitely heard them.”

After the Phillies went ahead 2-0 in the second, the Orioles chipped away at their lead. They scored a run in the third, when Ramon Urías doubled, advanced to third on a Gunnar Henderson single and scored on an Adley Rutschman sacrifice fly. Santander took care of the second run with a solo homer in the fourth. Two innings later, Santander hit the sacrifice fly to send in Ryan Mountcastle, who had singled earlier in the inning, for what would be the winning run.

Santander padded the Orioles’ lead in the bottom of the eighth, hitting his second home run of the game to make it 5-2. ‘Let’s go O’s’ chants overtook the Phillies fans.

The series is even now. They may meet again in October, but for now Sunday is the final test to see who takes this round.