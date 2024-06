The Orioles outshined the Phillies over the weekend, earning a series win over their neighbors up north. But they lost another starting pitcher in the process, and this injury could force Baltimore’s front office to get aggressive at the trade deadline.

On the latest episode of The Banner Baseball Show, Paul Mancano and Andy Kostka break down the intense series against the Phils. Then they discuss how the team will respond to Kyle Bradish’s UCL sprain.

Tune in live at noon.