The day the umpires walked off and the Orioles played on

Published on: February 28, 2023 4:31 PM EST|Updated on: February 28, 2023 5:27 PM EST

Orioles pitcher Ofreidy Gómez (91) delivers a pitch at LECOM Park in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, during the bottom of the ninth inning of a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gómez pitched despite the fact that the Orioles had already lost and the umpires had walked off the field. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
BRADENTON, Fla. — Everyone was on the field for the bottom of the ninth inning.

That is, everyone except the four umpires, a crew led by Chad Fairchild.

The Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates finished their spring training game Tuesday without umpires on the field when the clubs agreed to continue playing even though Baltimore had already lost. Normally, the game ends if the visiting team is trailing and fails to tie the score in the top of the ninth during its at-bats.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Major League Baseball informed clubs they could opt to continue games through the bottom of the ninth so another pitcher can face live batters. In this case, it was right-hander Ofreidy Gómez who took the mound to get spring training work in a simulated setting.

But the umpires left.

“We were told by the league we could clear it by the umpires and pitch the bottom half of the ninth inning, and I guess Chad Fairchild felt like we couldn’t,” Hyde said.

A spokesperson for Major League Baseball didn’t immediately return a request for comment. The umpires, however, were not obligated to remain on the field, considering the contest had reached its natural completion. Umpires aren’t required to allow the additional half inning to be played, either.

Gómez threw to catcher Maverick Handley, who also served as the makeshift umpire. “A little backfield action,” Hyde said, referencing the simulated spring training games played on a practice field.

In that simulated inning without umpires, Gómez allowed one hit in an otherwise clean inning. Pirates manager Derek Shelton told reporters that Hyde ran the idea past him in the eighth inning and he agreed.

It was a footnote in a 7-4 loss to the Pirates, but it created a unique final half-inning experience.

