Brian Matusz, a former Orioles first-round pick who developed into a dependable left-handed reliever on a pair of playoff teams under manager Buck Showalter, has died, the team announced Tuesday. He was 37 years old.

“A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched,” the Orioles said in a statement. “He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face.”

On Jan. 6, police in Phoenix, Arizona responded to a report of a dead body at a home near 44th Street and Campbell Avenue, where they found Matusz. The incident is being handled as a death investigation and his remains were recovered by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner, police said.

Matusz, born in Grand Junction, Colorado, played for the University of San Diego before the Orioles picked him fourth overall in 2008. He made his MLB debut just over a year later, allowing one run in five innings, and had his best season as a starter in 2010, pitching to a 4.30 ERA in 32 starts and earning a fifth place finish in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

He struggled in 2011 as injuries hindered him and made the move to the bullpen midway through the 2012 season, where he would remain for the rest of his career.

That year, the upstart Orioles, led by homegrown talents such as catcher Matt Wieters, right fielder Nick Markakis and closer Jim Johnson, along with players acquired from outside the organization such as Adam Jones, J.J. Hardy and Chris Davis, recorded the team’s first winning season since 1997 and made the playoffs for the first time in that span.

After a posting a 5-10 record and 5.42 ERA in 16 shaky starts as a member of the starting rotation, Matusz was dominant coming out of the bullpen with a 1.35 ERA in 18 games. The 25-year-old pitched a third of an inning in the team’s 5-1 win over the Texas Rangers in what was then a one-game wild-card round, and appeared in all five games of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Matusz pitched 4 1/3 innings in the series and surrendered only one run, though it was a costly one — a pinch-hit walk-off home run to Raúl Ibañez in the bottom of the 12th inning of Game 3. The Yankees ultimately won the series 3-2.

“It was unbelievable,” Matusz said following the 2012 season. “It was surreal. I always dreamed about playing in playoff games, just for it to actually happen. Luckily, I had the opportunity to go in for every single game, so I had a lot of different appearances to remember. It was so special. It was six games I’ll never forget for the rest of my life, I’ll always remember.”

The lefty continued to establish himself in the bullpen, and on the 2014 Orioles, a team that went 96-66 en route to an American League East title, he recorded a 3.48 ERA in 63 games. The Orioles swept the Detroit Tigers in the division series before advancing to the American League Championship Series to face the Kansas City Royals. Matusz’s only playoff appearance of the season came in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the ALCS, an 8-6 Orioles loss. He pitched two-thirds of an inning and gave up one earned run.

From 2012 to 2015, Matusz made 220 appearances for the Orioles.

In 2016, the Orioles traded him to the Braves, who then immediately designated him for assignment. Matusz spent the rest of the season in the Cubs organization as he made what would be his final major league appearance.

Over 280 career games, 69 of them starts, Matusz had a record of 27-41 with a 4.92 ERA in 528 2/3 innings.

“Just the memories and the moments of being with a great group of guys and to see the Orioles organization go from where it was in 2008 to where they are now,” Matusz said in 2019 when reflecting on his time with the team. “It’s been a blessing to be a part of such a great organization, such a great city, to kind of see the ballclub and the city thrive. To be able to be a part of the 2012, 2014 postseason and pitch in the playoffs and be able to contribute really was special. Good memories and great friendships that were made. Those were some great moments in my life personally and in my playing career that I’ll never forget.”

Matusz was involved in the community during his time in Baltimore, including partnering with the Casey Cares Foundation, a nonprofit that supports critically ill children.