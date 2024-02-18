The Orioles acquired 29-year-old lefty Matt Krook for cash from the New York Yankees in a trade Sunday.

Krook, who was designated for assignment Tuesday, had a 24.75 ERA in four appearances last season, his first in the majors. In 27 games last year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, he was 1-1 with a 1.32 ERA.

Baltimore designated utility player Diego Castillo for assignment to clear a spot for Krook on its 40-man roster.

Shortly after the Orioles designated infielder Liván Soto for assignment Friday, the Angels claimed him off waivers. Soto played 22 games for them the previous two seasons.

