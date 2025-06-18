TAMPA — When the Orioles optioned Trevor Rogers back to Triple-A Norfolk last month, he was prepared.

Sure, there was disappointment, that’s natural after putting together a scoreless 6 1/3-inning performance as the 27th man in a doubleheader against the Red Sox. But he knew going into it that he was there for a spot start, and that staying in the majors would require a shuffling of the roster.

A year ago, a demotion like that would have been devastating for him. But now, he’s stronger physically, and more importantly for him, mentally. So he went back to Norfolk, waited his turn, and is now back in the majors as the probable starter Wednesday against the Rays.

“The patience kind of wears thin sometimes, I’m going to be honest, but I just got to tell myself every day to control what I can control,” he said. “I think it was even more positive for me with the result I had in Boston that I still had it and can still help this organization and that I just have to bide my time and continue to be patient.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Those coping skills — which are helping him make the most of his second chance with the Orioles — came as a result of a startling realization earlier this year. In February, as the days of the calendar ticked down closer and closer to spring training, Rogers noticed something: He wasn’t excited.

Spring training signifies the start of a new season, the chance to start anew or build upon the success of the year before. But this year, all Rogers felt was dread.

Last July, Rogers was the return in a trade that sent two highly regarded Orioles prospects, Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby, to Miami. He felt the pressure to show that he was worthy, and it ate at him. He made just four starts, pitching to a 7.11 ERA before being demoted to Triple-A Norfolk for the rest of the season.

“I mean, we clearly saw how that kind of worked out,” Rogers said.

His entire identity was tied to who he was on the baseball field, and he was questioning at times if there was even a future for him in the game.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He needed help. And he was finally willing to admit it. So Rogers called his agency, who set him up with a sports psychologist.

“I honestly just got to the a point like, ‘What do I have to lose?’” he said. “I quit looking at it as a weakness, which talking to someone isn’t a weakness, I was weak-minded.”

They talked all spring, and kept in touch after Rogers finished rehabbing his knee and started the season in Triple-A. Rogers realized, with the help of the sports psychologist, that he’s spent his entire life building his baseball skills and that he needed to treat his mental skills the same way.

Prior to these conversations, Rogers said he didn’t know how to process a bad start. The sports psychologist not only gave him tips and tricks, but also gave him a new outlook on the game.

“I think everyone knows the struggles I’ve had the past couple of years,” he said. “We play this game every day, the self-doubt really creeps in pretty quick, but really had a lot of self-talks with myself and kind of had to get better in certain areas and I did.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

So in May, as he went back to Norfolk after his strong start in Boston, he knew all he needed to do was to continue on his path. On Monday, instead of heading to Memphis with the Tides, he got pulled aside and sent to Tampa. Cade Povich landed on the injured list with left hip inflammation, and the Orioles need someone to start Wednesday.

This time, unlike that doubleheader, Rogers will likely get an extended chance with the Orioles. While Povich’s injury isn’t expected to be serious, he will miss a minimum of two starts. And with only one off day until July 3, the team will need a full rotation of starters for the time being.

Rogers feels ready. And the Orioles are optimistic that Rogers can handle it.

“I always ask the pitching guys how Trev looked after every start and they’ve been really, really bullish on how good he’s looked,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “He kind of looks like himself, you know, I think he looks more like ether pitcher that they probably traded for.”