Manager Brandon Hyde saying his high-flying Orioles are too young to know how difficult it is to sweep a four-game series on the road felt quite appropriate Monday. They are, and that naivety is incredibly valuable to a team that has been playing full-throttle baseball for the better part of two years and has looked fantastic doing it.

Sometimes I feel like I’m tapping into that same well when it comes to this team. Naivety is in far shorter supply for tired dads in their mid-30s than twentysomething baseball stars, and every sore arm and injured list stint for an Orioles pitcher seems to require more and more of it to remain convinced that this team is on a championship trajectory.

I’m happy to run that well dry at this point. The baseball season is too long, and too many things can go wrong to stay vigilant waiting for them. Besides, this team is too good to focus on what might emerge as a flaw down the line. They’re really good now. That’s good enough for me.

If the alternative is spending every moment the Orioles are on the field worrying about whether this pitching injury — Danny Coulombe’s sore elbow — will be the one that proves too much for this team to overcome, taking cues from the team itself and overdosing on naivety isn’t a bad option.

Hyde said before the game that Coulombe is being evaluated after his elbow discomfort — which was normal after Sunday’s outing — persisted into Monday when he played catch pregame. His loss will be felt whether he’s out for a few weeks or a few months; Coulombe had 28 strikeouts in 26 innings with a 0.62 WHIP, which was second-best among qualified relievers in all of baseball. Only Detroit’s Alex Lange has inherited more runners without allowing one to score than Coloumbe.

When asked about filling his role, Hyde noted how he could use Coulombe in any situation. It’s hard to envision the Orioles’ bullpen being as functional as it’s been without him — and the group’s June surge has made it statistically one of the game’s best.

And yet injury concerns existed as the Orioles embarked on a full season without All-Star closer Félix Bautista, and have come up for their rotation with season-ending elbow injuries to John Means and Tyler Wells. To a lesser extent, Grayson Rodriguez’s IL stint with a shoulder injury and Dean Kremer’s current time off the mound with a triceps strain caused short-term strain. And Kyle Bradish’s dominance in a season that was jeopardized by a January ulnar collateral ligament sprain has the feeling of a bonus, considering any damage to that ligament has the potential to require surgery that keeps a pitcher out a year.

It doesn’t feel intellectually inconsistent to fear the worst where elbows are concerned, as I did and still do with Bradish, and to shrug off the cumulative impact these arm injuries will have as the season progresses.

Make no mistake: the bill is going to come due for all of this. No amount of conviction in how the Orioles develop pitchers or build prospect depth on the mound can mitigate losing All-Star caliber pitchers at this rate. With Cade Povich now on the team as part of a six-man rotation, the next healthy starting pitcher on the depth chart is Chayce McDermott, and I’m not sure who comes after him. In the bullpen, the Orioles are going to soon have to either give Triple-A relievers who haven’t yet broken through a chance or start fast-tracking some homegrown arms.

In the meantime, keeping pace with the first-place Yankees is going to require more from the pitchers who are healthy and pitching well. That’s going to take a toll on those pitchers, too. The impacts of these first-half pitching injuries have a chance to compound.

And yet, the Orioles roll on. They could have a half-dozen All-Stars, boast a dominant rotation, and find ways to win despite their recent struggles to keep pitchers healthy. Nothing about their ability to persevere and power through to this point predicts their ability to do so without Coulombe or any other injuries going forward. That’s not going to stop me from thinking they can.

They have the offense to overcome all kinds of challenges that might present themselves on the mound, and watching Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and the rest of this lineup operate on a daily basis is an experience that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Fretting about the bottom falling out of this pitching staff instead feels like a choice. That will be a concern for when it happens, and unless Mike Elias hands control of the roster my way, it isn’t something I could do anything about anyway.

Is that naivety? Quite possibly. I’m not too young to know better. I wonder where the cliff is, too, and know there’s a chance that what feels like flying for these Orioles right now might turn out to be preceding a drop.

All these pitching injuries have a chance to spoil the Orioles season. I don’t have much interest in letting the fear of that do the same.