Orioles right-hander Brandon Young is scheduled to make his major league debut Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore announced. The 26-year-old joined the taxi squad Friday in anticipation of his first start.

The path here has been arduous for Young. He went unselected in the pandemic-shortened five-round MLB draft of 2020 before signing with the Orioles, and after three starts in 2022, Young required a second Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery.

He has been knocking on the door for some time now, though, especially as injuries pile up for Baltimore’s starters. Young finished 2024 with a 3.57 ERA in 111 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. He struck out 132 batters and walked just 37.

That display earned him the Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year award from the organization. It also prompted the Orioles to add Young to the 40-man roster this winter to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.

In three starts for Triple-A Norfolk this season, Young holds a 2.76 ERA to go along with 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

Looking back on his path, Young is actually grateful he signed as an undrafted free agent. “To pick my team was huge,“ he said last year. ”What the Orioles were pitching me just made so much sense in my mind, so I’m glad I made that decision.”

The 6-foot-6 hurler is ranked as Baltimore’s 20th-best prospect, according to Baseball America. Young’s changeup is an above-average offering that helps him handle left-handed batters, and while his fastball doesn’t have blow-away velocity, it plays up when Young locates it at the top of the zone.

Young is required in the rotation due to a mild lat strain right-hander Zach Eflin suffered in Arizona. Manager Brandon Hyde hinted at the impending promotion when he said Thursday that the Orioles wanted to avoid a bullpen game Saturday.