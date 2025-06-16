The Orioles are placing left-handed starter Cade Povich on the injured list with left hip inflammation, a day after he pitched 3 2/3 innings in the Orioles 11-2 win over the Angels.

Colin Selby was recalled from Triple-A, giving the Orioles an additional bullpen arm until they need another starter. He’s pitched in three games for Baltimore earlier in the season and surrendered two earned runs.

At Norfolk, Selby has a 3.24 ERA in 16 games.

Povich, who debuted a year ago, made the rotation out of spring training after Grayson Rodriguez was placed on the injured list. While he’s had a few good starts, he’s struggled the second and third time through the order and has recorded a 5.46 ERA in 12 starts. On Sunday, the Orioles used an opener to shorten the game for him, and he pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings.

The Orioles, who begin a four-game series in Tampa on Monday, have listed Zach Eflin and Dean Kremer as their probable starters for the first two games, with Wednesday as a TBA and Charlie Morton on Thursday.

Trevor Rogers, who last pitched for Norfolk on Thursday, is an option and would be rested. He pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings in his lone major league start this season. Brandon Young is also an option. He debuted earlier this season and last pitched for the Tides on Saturday.

The Orioles now have a whole rotation worth of starters on the injured list, with Povich joining Tyler Wells, Kyle Bradish, Albert Suárez and Rodriguez.

On the hitting side, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, infielder Jorge Mateo and outfielder Tyler O’Neill are all on the shelf.