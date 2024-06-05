The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

TORONTO — The All-Star Game next month could be filled with Orioles players.

Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Corbin Burnes figure to be locks. Jordan Westburg, Ryan Mountcastle and Danny Coulombe have put together strong cases as well.

“I hope we get four again, minimum,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I think we have a bunch of guys that should be in consideration for it.”

There’s multiple ways to make the All-Star team:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Phase one: Each club nominates one player per infield position, three outfielders and one designated hitter. Those names are then put on the ballot, with voting open from June 5 at noon ET to June 27 at noon ET. Fans can submit five ballots a day. The player with the most votes at each position will start the All-Star Game.

Phase two: The starters are taken off the ballot, and the second and third players at each infield position and the next six outfielders remain. Voting for the second phase runs from June 30 at noon ET to July 3 at noon ET.

Other ways in: All pitchers are selected via either a player ballot or the commissioner’s office. The commissioner’s office can also appoint position players if they feel as though someone who did not receive enough votes is deserving of the honor.

So how many Orioles players are likely to be in Texas on July 16? Henderson, Rutschman and Burnes figure to get in from phase one or two.

Henderson, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, leads all AL shortstops in home runs (19), slugging percentage (.588) and on-base plus slugging (.957). He’ll compete against Bobby Witt, Anthony Volpe, Corey Seager and Jeremy Peña for the starting spot.

At catcher, Salvador Perez leads Rutschman in nearly every category. Rutschman, who made his first All-Star team last year, isn’t far behind, and these two should be the AL catching duo, it’s just a matter of who gets the most votes.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) and catcher Adley Rutschman (35) speak as they walk back to the dugout in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 14. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

With a 2.26 ERA, Burnes, a three-time All-Star, has the fifth-lowest ERA among qualified AL starters. Seth Lugo, Tanner Houck, Tarik Skubal and Luis Gil have also put together All-Star worthy first halves.

Westburg is Hyde’s dark horse candidate. He ranks third among AL third baseman in batting average (.285), second in RBIs (36) and is tied for fourth in home runs (9). Isaac Paredes and José Ramírez are Westburg’s primary competition.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“When you look at his numbers, what’s he’s done for our team and what he does on a nightly basis, how consistent he is,” Hyde said. “What he brings defensively but also how he impacts our lineup in such a massive way. I hope Westy is one that people consider.”

Mountcastle has had a strong start at a weak year for AL first baseman. His .837 on-base plus slugging percentage leads the category and he’s second in on base percentage (.325) and home runs (10). Fan-favorite Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as well as Josh Naylor, who is tied for sixth in MLB with 16 home runs, are also in contention.

Coulombe has the lowest WHIP (0.70) among left-handed AL relievers. He’s inherited 13 runners this season and none have scored.