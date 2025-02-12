SARASOTA, Fla. — At its core, spring training doesn’t really matter for most established players. Sure, they must work out their arms, their swings, and get back into playing shape. They’ll take some grounders early and then likely won’t ride the bus to those long-distance road games, avoiding a crawl through Florida traffic.

It’s nice, of course, when a veteran player comes out and hits well right from the start. But if he doesn’t, no manager will begin to doubt their place on the opening day roster — at least publicly.

There’s a different reality for players hoping to solidify a spot, whether they are top prospects or former major leaguers looking for their way back.

They’ll take the bus, and in those final few innings, when all but those on the field begin to get drowsy under the spring sun, they’ll try to prove something.

Orioles pitchers and catchers report Wednesday, and the first workout for those players occurs Thursday. By Feb. 18, the full squad will be on the back fields training. It appears, at least outwardly, that few spots are up for grabs this spring.

But for some players, there is plenty at stake in Sarasota — even if their roster spot is all but a lock. The list goes on and on, but in the spirit of baseball, here are nine with the most to gain (or lose) this spring.

Trevor Rogers

After the Orioles acquired him at the trade deadline, Trevor Rogers pitched four starts with a 7.11 ERA. He spent the rest of the season in Triple-A. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

When Trevor Rogers arrived from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline, he wanted to be the missing piece in the Orioles’ rotation. He instead was sent to the minors after allowing 15 earned runs in 19 innings.

There could be even more at stake this spring for the Orioles than Rogers, considering Baltimore gave up Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby in the deal. But it’s also a critical spring for the left-handed Rogers, who enters on the outside looking in at the rotation. He spent the offseason revamping his workout routine and delivery, and he hopes that can help him show a better version of himself.

Coby Mayo

One of the organization’s top prospects, Coby Mayo is still looking to establish himself as a big leaguer. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

For so many of Baltimore’s prospects, the challenge is finding a way to break into the majors. Coby Mayo did so last year, but it was brief. He received 41 at-bats, hit .098, and then went back to Triple-A Norfolk. His path to the majors is again precarious this spring, considering the presence of Ramón Urías and Jorge Mateo (although the latter may not be ready to return from elbow surgery).

But if Mayo finds a rhythm at the plate, perhaps general manager Mike Elias will have a big decision on his hands regarding the opening day infield. Mayo has proven it in Triple-A, at least, with a career .919 on-base-plus-slugging percentage at that level.

Heston Kjerstad

Heston Kjerstad, a former first-round pick, has only played in 52 games across two seasons. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

It’s the same story for Heston Kjerstad, who is seeking a full-time opportunity. He was expected to gain playing time as the perceived replacement for Anthony Santander, even after the signing of Tyler O’Neill. Then the Orioles added Ramón Laureano and Dylan Carlson as competition.

Kjerstad, a corner outfielder who also figures to be in the designated hitter mix, has proven his ability to hit in the majors. In small parts of two seasons, Kjerstad has a .248 average with a .746 OPS. A strong spring can cement his place in the lineup.

Adley Rutschman

Catcher Adley Rutschman hit .207 after the All-Star break, coinciding with a second-half drop for the offense. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Yes, Adley Rutschman will be the starting catcher for the Orioles this season. There’s no doubt about that. But this spring, Rutschman may be next to his eventual replacement quite a bit. Samuel Basallo, the Orioles’ top prospect, is a spring training invitee, and while Basallo is only 20, he has already reached Triple-A.

Rutschman finished the season in a slump. After the All-Star Game, the 27-year-old hit .207. Rutschman is in the first of three years of arbitration eligibility, so he isn’t scheduled to hit free agency until 2028. But if Basallo keeps pushing him and Rutschman doesn’t rebound as the organization expects, a long-term contract extension may be less enticing than it currently is for Elias.

Cade Povich

As a rookie, Cade Povich pitched 16 starts and held a 5.20 ERA. He was terrific in September, though, with a 2.60 ERA in five starts. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

If everything goes as expected with the starting rotation, the Orioles wouldn’t have a left-handed starter. Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano and Dean Kremer are all righties.

That opens an opportunity for Cade Povich and Rogers. If either has a good camp, Elias and manager Brandon Hyde could be interested in adding variability to their rotation. Povich, 24, underwent the expected ups and downs of a rookie pitcher in 2024. His final month, though, was great. He threw 27 2/3 innings and allowed eight runs (2.60 ERA). If that’s the version of Povich seen this spring, he could be headed north with the Orioles.

Cedric Mullins

Cedric Mullins is entering his final year before free agency, and the Orioles’ outfield is pretty crowded. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

There’s little doubt Cedric Mullins will be the starting center fielder on opening day. But it is a big year for him. The mainstay outfielder is set to be a free agent next winter, and lately, he hasn’t produced at the 2021 levels that made him an All-Star. Mullins hit .234 last season, although his 18 long balls were his most since he hit 30 in 2021.

Mullins will be playing for his next contract this season, and that starts early to ensure he doesn’t lose playing time to Colton Cowser, Laureano or O’Neill in the outfield mix.

Félix Bautista

Félix Bautista was one of the best closers in baseball in 2023. Can he return to form after missing all of 2024 with an elbow injury? (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

There are no guarantees for a pitcher when they return from Tommy John surgery. When right-hander Félix Bautista first injured his elbow, he departed as one of the best, if not the best, closers in the game. He recorded 33 saves with a 1.48 ERA in 2023, and he was sorely missed in 2024.

Now healthy, albeit with the expectation that he’ll undergo a ramp-up process rather than be a full go at the start of spring, Bautista must prove to himself, as much as anyone else, that he hasn’t missed a beat.

Chayce McDermott

Chayce McDermott made his major league debut in 2024, but that was his only appearance of the season. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

It’s safe to assume right-hander Chayce McDermott will cover innings this season for the Orioles, because pitching injuries have been rife across the league in recent years. McDermott is a valuable prospect in the system. He made one start for Baltimore last year, allowing three runs in four innings.

Could McDermott be more than an injury replacement, however? Sure. He has a curveball that projects to be a plus breaking ball in the majors, and his changeup is also considered above average, according to data from Prospects Live.

Jackson Holliday

Former No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday entered last spring with plenty of hype. Now, he needs to prove he can stick in the majors. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Last season, attention swirled around Jackson Holliday. There was an uproar when he didn’t make the opening day roster, and then when he did reach the majors, a disastrous 10-game stretch saw Holliday return to the minors.

Well, the second baseman is another year older (21), and there were signs toward the end of his first major league season that a turnaround was possible. The former top prospect is expected to find a more consistent level of production at the plate, and he likely will, but he knows his place isn’t a lock — he said as much at the Birdland Caravan, acknowledging he’s still competing for a place.