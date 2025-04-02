There’s a look Adley Rutschman and others receive from the opposing first baseman when they get on base, a slight raise of the eyebrow when they see the necklace around Rutschman’s neck.

As opposed to the heavy gold chains some players adorn, these are braided necklaces made of nylon-wrapped titanium worth a little over $20. The Phiten necklaces were all the rage when Rutschman and his teammates were growing up — a status symbol, almost, on travel baseball circuits — but only now are they coming back into style. And they’re only coming back in style, it seems, because this group of knuckleheads who populate the Orioles clubhouse decided to bring them back.

“I feel like every baseball player had one,” Ryan Mountcastle said. “It was a thing 10 years ago, whatever it was. Every baseball player had to wear a Phiten, for sure.”

That was the central topic of conversation between Mountcastle and Gunnar Henderson one morning during spring training. They’re hardly old enough to reminisce, but reminisce they did on the good old days: A 28-year-old and 23-year-old thinking about their high school look.

Soon, they purchased Phiten necklaces for themselves. They got extras to hand around the clubhouse. And by the second series of the season, there are few players without one.

How did it catch on?

“I just saw them wearing it and laughing about it and talking about it, and they were saying, ‘We’re bringing it back,’ ” Ryan O’Hearn said. “And so I ordered one. If the boys are going to wear one, I’ll wear one.”

Adley Rutschman sports a Phiten necklace as he hits a single in the home opener on Monday. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Zach Eflin: “Yeah, if the boys are wearing it, I’ll wear it.”

The Phiten revival started in spring training and originated in the house Eflin shared with Rutschman, Henderson, Mountcastle, Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser.

“Well, if one person in our house is going to do it, then everyone has to do it,” Rutschman said. “And now it has to become a team thing.”

They come in a variety of colors and styles, and everyone has their own taste. O’Hearn’s is a camouflage design. More of them have the classic black-and-white braided colors. And while they were advertised to help improve a player’s balance back in the day because of the titanium, none of them really believe it.

These are more of a fashion statement — and even that is a stretch.

What they really show is a bond. They’re only cheap necklaces, but the camaraderie involved to convince so many players to don the Phiten necklaces showcases multiple positives when it comes clubhouse culture. There’s a togetherness; there are inside jokes; there are players having fun, and that could be most important of all.

Ryan Mountcastle and his Phiten as he runs to first base in the third inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game in Sarasota, Fla. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

“It’s important to have little things like that,” Eflin said. “It’s a really, really long season, and a lot of it is monotonous and repetitive and all these different things, but to be able to come together and do something like that and be able to laugh as much as we do keeps it fresh, and it keeps you excited to show up each day. I’ve been a part of a bunch of different teams where it was hard to go to the field every day just cause we weren’t winning, and we weren’t having fun. Little things like this keeps everyone pulling the rope in the same direction.”

And that rope, of course, is a Phiten necklace.

Rutschman never wore one growing up, but he’s one of the few not to. He “wasn’t a jewelry guy, or like a swag guy growing up,” he said, so he never minded when his parents said no to purchasing the vogue product with no scientific backing.

But there’s no overstating the presence in baseball for a certain generation of players. For much of the 2000s and 2010s, Phiten necklaces were practically part of the uniform. Hat, belt, necklace — all equally required, it seemed.

“Everyone had one,” Rutschman said. “You noticed it, especially in travel ball.”

O’Hearn and Mountcastle wore one throughout high school. As did Eflin, and he thinks he might have even worn one in his early years in the minor leagues before they fell out of fashion. Every player on Eflin’s high school team, he remembers, had a Phiten.

“It was kind of like wearing eye black in high school,” Eflin said. “There was no need for me to wear eye black for a night game in high school, but we all put on war paint and went to work. So it’s kind of like that.”

That’s part of being a team. And even as some of these players grow into millionaire veterans, they’re still playing a game they love with friends. “It’s a kid’s game,” Eflin pointed out, even if some of them have kids of their own now who are closer in age to their past Phiten-wearing selves.

So Rutschman isn’t surprised when he reaches first base and hears the opposing player express surprise at the Phiten necklace around his neck. “They don’t know if it’s serious,” Rutschman said. “They’re like, ‘Wait, do you actually think that looks cool, or …’ they’ll trail off."

Rutschman laughs then, pointing out the comeback to another unsuspecting former Phiten wearer seeing them in the limelight again. They used to be the coolest thing to wear on a baseball field. Maybe they’ll become that cool again, now that a bunch of Orioles are rocking them.

What’s cool doesn’t matter to the Orioles, though. It’s all about the laughs.

“Obviously, it’s such a small thing, but I do think it’s just another thing that says our guys like having fun together,” Rutschman said. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously and everyone is able to laugh at each other, and just enjoy the little things together. It’s definitely one of those things that’s not a huge deal, but it is one of those things that shows we’re having fun.”