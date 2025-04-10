On the first anniversary of the Orioles’ adopt-a-school partnership with Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore, the club announced the opening of an outdoor classroom made possible through donations from the players.

Ahead of the 2024 postseason, Orioles players decided to donate one playoff share to the school. Baltimore’s postseason run ended in the wild-card round, and the team received a bonus that included 67 full shares worth $11,870.49 each, per MLB.com. That amount was matched by the Orioles Charitable Foundation, the Orioles and Heart of America, a nonprofit organization that strives to close the resource gap by transforming learning spaces.

It led to the school’s new classroom, which features a pergola, permanent musical instruments, clear art easels, a mobile whiteboard, picnic table and playground benches. The setup also includes two Little Libraries full of book recommendations from Orioles players.

“It resonates with a lot of people, being able to give back,” infielder Gunnar Henderson said. “Harlem Park’s been coming around to the stadium, and being able to hang out with some of the kids, all the players felt like it was something we wanted to do.”

The Orioles debuted their partnership with Harlem Park Elementary/Middle, in West Baltimore, one year ago. In that time, they have invited students, staff and families to Camden Yards for games. At opening day last year, then-fourth grader Aubree Singletary threw the first pitch to Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.

Ahead of the 2024-25 school year, the Orioles donated $12,000 to help the school purchase supplies. The club also worked with T. Rowe Price to hold a winter coat donation, among other events.

And, before the season, Orioles players stopped at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle for a Birdland Caravan event.

“On behalf of our HPEMS scholars, staff, families, and myself, I extend our deepest gratitude to the Orioles franchise, the Orioles players, and Heart of America for your generous investment in the social-emotional well-being of our students,” Harlem Park Principal Venus Jackson said in a statement. “Through the renovation of our outdoor play space, you are fostering creativity, activating physical fitness, and creating a vibrant community space where children can connect and grow. Your support goes far beyond the physical transformation. It speaks to your belief in our scholars and their potential. Thank you for choosing us, our community, and our cause.”

Added Jill Hardy Heath, president and CEO of Heart of America: “My favorite element [of the renovation] is the installation of custom outdoor libraries — stocked with Oriole players’ favorite books, no less — making it a special place for kids to learn and grow.”

The books include “The Magic Tree House” series by Mary Pope Osborne, as suggested by catcher Adley Rutschman. Outfielder Cedric Mullins proposed collected works from Dr. Seuss. Infielder Jorge Mateo added “El Rinoceronte” by Scott Alexander, pitcher Dean Kremer chose “Midnight for Charlie Bone” by Jenny Nimmo, and pitcher Cade Povich picked the “Bone” series by Jeff Smith.

Pitcher Andrew Kittredge chose a slew of books: “The Food Group” series by Jory John, “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin and “Hank the Cowdog” by John R. Erickson.

Marquis Smith, with the Heart of America Foundation, places sports-themed signage around the Orioles-sponsored outdoor classroom space at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The partnership, which Orioles Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Kerry Watson has been pivotal in fostering, is visible around Camden Yards. Players sometimes wear Harlem Park gear as they warm up before games.

“This city, they love the Orioles and Ravens,” Henderson said. “That’s what, I guess, brings life to the city. Being able to give back to them, the fans who spend their hard-earned time and money to come watch us, makes sense.”