SARASOTA, Fla. — On a back field at the Ed Smith Stadium training complex, three Orioles pitchers threw bullpens in full uniform. They wore the radiant orange jersey — the new Nike Vapor Premier top that has drawn its own ire — but the pants caught the eye.

They were white. But under the bright Florida sun, more was revealed where the jersey tucked into the pants. There was a clear orange hue. The pants were see-through.

Many within the Orioles clubhouse have seen the photos circling around social media, the ones that so obviously show … too much. The jerseys are part of Major League Baseball’s new uniforms, designed for better mobility, fit and moisture management.

They’ve been at the center of discontent in major league clubhouses, however, for the uncomfortable fit, thin material and overall appearance.

“That jersey looks like they bought it at Ross,” one veteran Orioles position player said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to avoid any potential repercussions from the league. “We have to play with that until the union can help us.”

Still, knowing they must play in them doesn’t mean the players will like it. The pants, especially, are at the center of the controversy for their thin feel. The first position player worried players will rip the pants open when they slide. Another veteran position player is concerned about the see-through fabric.

“I’ve seen a lot of pictures where they’re see-through, and then I had some on-the-field pictures that I took where it’s the same thing. The sun was shining so you could see my sliders through my pants,” the second veteran said, referring to the leggings some players wear for extra protection. “I don’t know if they’re thinner or what. I still haven’t put on the jersey top, so I don’t know about the fit of the top, but the pants are see-through. I don’t know why. That is a little — I’ve seen some pictures of guys where it’s like, a perfect outline of their stuff.

“I don’t really, like, want to be a meme, you know?” the second position player continued. “They need to thicken them up, I think, the material. Make it a thicker layer so you can’t see through the pants.”

The first veteran position player said he and others plan to bring their concerns to the union in a later meeting. He hopes they can find a solution.

“I don’t know what they tried to do with the uniform, but I guess we’ve got to play like that or the union will have to get together to try to change it,” the first player said. “The deal is to improve, get better; it doesn’t look better than the other one. Not at all. I mean, everybody doesn’t like it here. They might not talk about it, but we talk about it in the clubhouse, and they don’t like it. That’s the truth.”

The new uniforms are designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics, and they were first tested at last year’s All-Star Game in Seattle. Earlier this month, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the jerseys “have been tested more extensively than any jersey in any sport,” and he said the feedback from players at the All-Star Game was “universally positive.”

In a wider roll-out, though, players have found issue with the sizing of the pants, the lettering and numbers on the jersey and the see-through fabric.

“Universal concern is the pant,” MLB Players Association chief Tony Clark told reporters in Phoenix. “A lot of the rhetoric is confirmation that the pants are see-through. It’s been an ongoing conversation where each day has yielded something new that doesn’t seem to make as much sense as you would like it.”

An MLB spokesperson told ESPN that adjustments were being made to the size and fit of the jersey, the waist of the pants, the in-seam, thigh and bottoms, based on feedback from players to representatives of Fanatics, Nike and MLB, who have visited spring training camps.

According to the Wall Street Journal, an MLB official said the “uniform pants have the same material and thickness as the uniform pants used last season. There were changes to the fabric of the jersey, not the pants.”

Orioles players believe otherwise.

“I feel like when we slide, we’re going to break it,” the first veteran position player said. “I would say for the cold weather, the cold is going to go straight through. For the summer, it’s going to be good, because it’s light.”

“I think the old uniforms are better,” a veteran pitcher added. “Just the feel. The way they fit. They’re definitely different. They [the new jerseys] feel lighter — I do like that — but that may be the only thing I like out of the new uniforms.”

The second veteran position player remarked: “The biggest difference I’ve noticed is you can see through the pants. The grays are fine, but it’s the white pants specifically that are way too thin, I guess, I don’t know. In spring training, we wear the orange more often. I’m going to guess you’re going to see the whole orange jersey underneath the pants today.”

The Orioles are set to wear orange jerseys and white pants Saturday in the Grapefruit League opener against the Boston Red Sox, with the game airing on MASN.