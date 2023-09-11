The Orioles return to Baltimore on Monday with a chance to do something during this seven-game homestand that they haven’t done since 2016: clinch a playoff spot.

They just wrapped up a 7-2 road trip, winning all three series over the Diamondbacks, Angels and Red Sox.

The week will start with three games against the Cardinals, followed by four against the Rays in a matchup that could determine who wins the AL East.

When will the Orioles pop the champagne?

The Orioles (90-52) control their own destiny. They will secure at least a wild card-spot if they reach 95 wins, which, if they win the next five games, could come Friday.

The magic number, though, can also go down if other teams lose. That’s where things get complicated. The Mariners and Blue Jays currently hold the second and third wild-card spots, with the Rangers 1.5 games behind. Some combination of their losses impacts the Orioles clinching, but that changes depending on the scenario. The Mariners losing to the Rays on Saturday, for example, dropped the Orioles’ magic number but the Rangers losing to the Athletics on Friday did not because the Orioles hold a tiebreaker over Seattle but only a split with Texas.

Confused yet? It will get even more complex this week, as the Rangers and Blue Jays play a four-game series starting Monday.

What about the division?

This one is much easier to explain. The Orioles hold a four-game lead over the Rays. Their magic number to win the division is 17, which can decrease with any Orioles win or Rays loss. The earliest they can clinch the division is Sunday.

The Orioles need one win during their series this week against the Rays to clinch a tiebreaker, in the event they end the season with the same record.

Who will pitch this week?

Dean Kremer will take the mound Monday, with John Means making his return on Tuesday. Means, who has been on the injured list since April 2022 after getting Tommy John elbow surgery and injuring his back, threw a bullpen session at Fenway Park on Saturday. He said he feels ready and is willing to return in any role.

“I just want to win the World Series, to be honest with you,” he said.

The rest of the week is to be determined. If they stay in order — and stick to a six-man rotation — it will be Kyle Gibson on Wednesday, followed by Kyle Bradish, Jack Flaherty and Grayson Rodriguez.

What’s the TV schedule?