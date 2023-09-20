The Baltimore Orioles are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, with a chance to have home-field advantage through the American League Championship Series.

If the Orioles win the American League East, which they are currently on track to do, they will skip the wild-card round and host the American League Division Series. Those home games would be on Oct. 7, Oct. 8 and, if needed, Oct. 13.

If they don’t win the division, the wild-card round will be at Camden Yards on Oct. 3, Oct. 4 and, if needed, Oct. 5.

The presale process has already occurred for Diamond- and Black-level season ticket holders. Birdland members should have received an email this week assigning them to a time and day to purchase tickets, as well as instructions on how many tickets they are allowed to purchase. The level of plan determines how many games and tickets a fan is able to buy.

Those who do not have a season ticket package have three options. First, they can purchase a Birdland membership for 2024 and receive early access to 2023 playoff tickets. The Orange, Black and Diamond levels — which give fans access to 13, 29 and 81 home games respectively — start at $600 and increase depending on the number of games in the deal. As for the flex plans, the Rookie level, the cheapest option, is unavailable, but the other levels are still on sale. These packages start at $1,200, and fans have the option to use those funds as they wish throughout next season.

The second option is to purchase through a reseller, such as Vivid Seats. Wild-card tickets begin at around $150, while ALDS tickets range from $200 to $8,000.

The last option is to wait until the general sale, during which buyers will have the opportunity to choose from the leftover ticket offerings. The Orioles have not announced when that will occur or what that process will look like.