The Orioles came into the draft with more money at their disposal than any team in baseball history – a whopping $19,144,500 in bonus pool value. Their 24-player class — headlined by catchers Ike Irish and Caden Bodine — shows they intend on making the most of that cash.
Banner Baseball Show co-host Paul Mancano is joined by Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo to break down Ike Irish, Caden Bodine and the hidden gems of the O’s draft class.
